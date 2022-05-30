Grab these Memorial Day deals on Keurig coffee makers while you can

Coffee maker deals are turning out to be a real highlight in today's Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab), with some superb options for those looking to get their caffeine kick on the cheap.

We've found some great Keurig deals available out there including a 10% saving on the Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker at Walmart (opens in new tab). Best Buy is also offering a great price on the cheaper Keurig K-Latte for $80 (opens in new tab) - a full $10 off its usual price. For those who really want to save some cash, you can opt for the popular Mr. Coffee maker, (opens in new tab) which is the cheapest it has been all year at Amazon (opens in new tab). This one doesn't have the big-brand-name recognition of the two Keurig deals above but it'll brew you a decent cup on a shoestring budget.

Memorial Day 2022 Keurig coffee maker deals

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte coffee maker: $90 $80 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This coffee maker can brew great-tasting beverages at the push of a button, all you need is a K-Cup pod. To make your coffee extra special, this maker also comes with a milk frother, so you can make barista-style drinks without any hassle. The $10 saving might not be massive, but this is still a deal you want to consider this Memorial Day.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $110 $100 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Just like the K-Latte above, this Keurig coffee maker takes all the hassle out of brewing drinks. It might lack the milk frother, but this device is much easier to clean and can brew larger 12oz beverages for when you need that larger caffeine hit.

(opens in new tab) Mr. Coffee 12-Cup coffee maker: $34.99 $18.18 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $16.81 - This device might not make fancy K-Cup pod beverages like the ones above, but one of Amazon's most popular coffee makers will deliver plenty of caffeine-fuelled goodness thanks to its large 12-mug carafe. This is the cheapest we've seen it all year (and barely $3 more than its cheapest ever price) so if you're after a bargain coffee maker then Memorial Day looks like a good time to snatch this up.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker: $109 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $11 - Why pick between a single-cup coffee maker and a carafe when you can have both in one device? Using either a K-CUp pod or ground coffee you can make a single-serve specialist beverage or a jug that holds 12 cups of coffee - perfect for a big family breakfast.

