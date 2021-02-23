Get a robot vacuum to clean for you with this great Ecovacs deal

The best robot vacuums can take the hard work out of cleaning your home -just set it going and put your feet up while it does all the hard work - but they’re a pricey investment, so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has just slashed the price of one of Ecovacs best robovacs in both the US and the UK.

In the US, the Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner has been slashed to $164.99 from $249.99 - that’s a 35% saving on the list price. This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for this robot vacuum – on Black Friday last year it dropped to $140 – but it’s the most affordable it's been this year so far.

In the UK, the Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner has been reduced by £79.02 to £169.98 - a saving of 32%

(Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Today's best Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner deals in the US

Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner: $249.99 $164.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked almost $80 off the cost of the Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner, making it £164.99. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for the robot vacuum cleaner, which has Amazon Alexa integration so you can use voice commands to start it cleaning. View Deal

Today's best Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner deals in the UK

Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner: £249.99 $169.98 at Amazon

In the UK the saving on the Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner isn’t as big – it's been reduced by £79.02 to £168.98 which is a 32% saving. We’ve seen better deals on Black Friday, when it dropped as low as £139.98, but if you want a robot vacuum cleaner now this is a good deal. View Deal

In our tests, the robot vacuum had no problems avoiding stairs, and it also comes with a remote, if you’d rather use that to control the vacuum cleaner instead of your smartphone. We found it was simple to setup, and did a good job of cleaning dust and dirt from our carpets, although it struggled with larger debris.