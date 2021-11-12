Early Black Friday deals: Here's the cheapest portable monitor that's worth buying

A secondary display has been - and still is - one of the hottest tech items of the last year or so, helping increase your working surface area.

If you're on the hunt for one ahead of Black Friday, Amazon currently has the AOC I1601FWUX, a full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) portable monitor, on sale for just under $130.

However you may want to wait till more Black Friday deals arrive, as its price may fall again. After all, it was cheaper back in July 2021 and is likely to be discounted again if you're happy to wait (Note that you should be able to buy it outside the US. Amazon will definitely deliver to the UK albeit with higher shipping/handling fees and value added tax.).

AOC Full HD USB-C powered portable monitor: $179.99 $129.77 at Amazon

You save $50.22 (28%) This is the most affordable USB-C powered portable monitor. It is extremely thin and comes with some eye-catching features like a super thin profile and VESA compatibility. Just be mindful of its requirement though

With a reasonably big display area (15.6-inch) its IPS display and anti-glare matte coating, this is a portable monitor that means business. It has a LowBlue mode technology that decreases the so-called harmful blue light and can operate in landscape or portrait mode thanks to its foldable, flexible stand (one that also doubles as a protective cover).

A built-in sensor automatically adjusts the image displayed according to the screen's orientation. Additionally, you can screw this AOC on a VESA mount; at less than 1kg and with just over 9mm thick, it is portable enough to be carried around.

If you want a 15.6.inch, full HD portable monitor with HDMI? Then look out for Arzopa and Foowin, both from Amazon and both costing less than $140.

What else is included?

You will need to have a compatible device though, be it a desktop, laptop or smartphone, given that it has only one port (a type USB-C) that transmits both data and feeds power.

Since there are no HDMI ports, you won't be able to use it with gaming consoles like the PS5. Please check with your device manufacturer if it supports DisplayPort Alternative Mode. You may also need to install DisplayLink software prior to use.

