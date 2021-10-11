Boost your PC's performance with this affordable disk cleaner

We rely on our devices for pretty much everything these days, with many of us even using the same laptop or PC for work and personal activities. But plenty of people forget these devices need a tune-up every now and again, to keep performance levels high.

Getting rid of unwanted and duplicate data and other junk can go a long way to solving any problems, freeing up valuable storage space, improving the speed of your device, and accelerating boot times.

Thankfully, doing so is easy with the best disk cleaners on the market, like Cleaner One Pro from Trend Micro.

Trend Micro Cleaner One Pro: $19.99 $14.99 per year

Manage and clean up your storage in just one click. Free up junk and duplicate files, manage startup apps, remove unwanted apps and more.View Deal

This all-in-one disk cleaning manager helps check your PC's storage and health status, run diagnostics and optimize it for maximum performance. It works for both Mac and Windows.

This month, as an exclusive deal for readers of TechRadar Pro, Trend Micro has slashed 25% off the price of a one-year subscription, which now costs just $14.99/£11.24.

Why is this a great deal?

Making sure your computer is able to perform at the highest level possible is vital these days, helping you complete tasks in a timely manner and with minimal frustration.

Manually, cleaning up your PC can be a real pain. But this all-in-one disk cleaning manager from Trend Micro does it all for you, cleaning up junk and unwanted files and scanning for unused apps and leftover files from deleted software.

Whether your machine is running on Windows or macOS, Cleaner One Pro makes cleaning up your device as simple as clicking one button. This level of convenience, coupled with the price cut, makes this a tough deal to pass up.