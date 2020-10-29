Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: will there be any Xbox Series X savings in November?

We’re not expecting to see any Black Friday Xbox Series X deals this year as the console launches only a few weeks before the annual holiday on November 27. With Xbox Series X pre-orders already sold out in both the US and UK, it’s unlikely that many units will be up for grabs when the sales event arrives. If any offers do appear, though, we’ll show you exactly how to find them right here. Make sure you don’t miss any of the best Black Friday deals with our comprehensive round-up.

With Microsoft also offering a cheaper next-gen console in the form of Xbox Series S, you’d like to think there would be more chance of grabbing the Xbox Series X after launch day. However, it seems that both iterations are proving popular with consumers as Xbox Series S pre-orders have also sold out across the globe, which might make any Black Friday Xbox Series S deals unlikely, too.

With units in low supply and with demand continuing to be high, it’s likely that you won’t find any Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in November, then, but we’re on hand to help you save on Microsoft’s flagship console, no matter how little that may be.

Will there be any Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in 2020?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X launches on November 10 for $499 / £449, which is just over two weeks before Black Friday begins. While we highly doubt that the console itself will see a price reduction, there’s a good chance that anything from games to accessories could be cut, particularly as backwards compatibility means older titles will work with the new Xbox. We’d expect to see some bundles, too, possibly featuring Xbox Game Pass subscriptions as part of the deal.

Retailers are well aware that those who want an Xbox Series X at launch or shortly after will be willing to pay full price, so at best we’d expect to see a saving of around $10 on some specific bundles that include things like an extra controller. Expect these Black Friday Xbox Series X deals to be limited, then, and remember to temper your expectations when clicking on any headline news.

When will Black Friday Xbox Series X deals begin?

If any Black Friday Xbox Series X deals do pop up, they’ll likely arrive over the November 27 weekend itself. Retailers will likely discount a few games or accessories to try and sell extra stock as part of a bundle, but we’re not expecting to see any discounts if you’re buying Microsoft’s next-gen console as a standalone product.

What about Xbox One deals?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Now’s the perfect time to find Black Friday Xbox One deals as retailers ramp up their marketing. With the new console arriving on November 10, expect huge savings on the Xbox One S, Microsoft’s current-gen console. The Xbox One X will probably also be on offer, but with the console since having been discontinued, we expect there to be limited units available.

As the Xbox Series S will soon share a similar RRP to the Xbox One S, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Microsoft slash the price of its cheapest console to help shift stock of the system and attract more gamers into the Xbox ecosystem.

How to find Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

If any Black Friday Xbox Series X deals do appear over the holiday season, expect them to be snapped up fast. In the US, Amazon has a solid track record of discounting new releases in 2020, such as the iPad and Samsung Tab S7.

Of course, you’ll also want to keep an eye on Best Buy and Walmart for more discounts on Xbox Series X games and accessories.

Over in the UK, Amazon is another safe bet for Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, but Very and Argos has also been upping their game on enticing bundles recently. You can also count on Currys to find a great deal.