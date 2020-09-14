Apple AirPods Black Friday deals 2020: here's what to expect

The Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro are among the most popular true wireless earbuds on the planet, and now that both models are a little older, Black Friday 2020 is set to bring us some fantastic AirPods deals.

Although there may be a few months to go before sale season kicks off, we're here to bring you a guide to everything to expect from the AirPod Black Friday 2020 deals based on the best sale prices from last year – and all the latest developments.

We already know the volume of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will continue to increase in 2020. After all, 2019 saw a near-20% rise in traffic for people shopping for discounts over the period, according to stats from Adobe Analytics.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the hottest times of the year for potential discounts and this could be the best year for AirPods yet. This year, the official Black Friday date is November 27, 2020, though deals tend to start a week in advance of the big day, carrying through until Cyber Monday on November 30.

Last year we saw some decent savings on the Apple AirPods with the 2019 version dropping to $169.99 at BestBuy in the US and £138 at Currys in the UK. Even the far more recent AirPods Pro was discounted during the sales event.

Since then, prices have dropped even further, plummeting to just $128 at Amazon and £120 at Laptops Direct – prices fluctuate all the time, so it's worth checking out the best prices we've found below if you don't want to wait for Black Friday.

So what does this tell us for Black Friday 2020? Well, with rumors that the AirPods 3 will drop in early 2021, we can expect even bigger discounts on the 2019 version of the AirPods – perhaps even dropping to the $100 / £100 mark. While they don't have noise-cancelling tech built-in like the AirPods Pro, they're still a great pair of wireless earbuds.

The AirPods Pro will likely see some great discounts, too. However, we can't guarantee the savings will last very long. After all, if there's one thing we've learned from last year's Apple AirPods Black Friday deals it's that they often sell out. A number of retailers completely sold out of Apple AirPods last year when the prices dropped, so you'll need to act fast when you spot a bargain.

It's also worth noting that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is going to be much later this year, rumored to be in early October. This means there could be lots of chances to find great AirPods deals – equally, all the best deals could sell out very quickly.

Here are some ways to make sure you're set for the best Black Friday 2020 Apple AirPods sales, including a rundown of last year's best deals.

The best Black Friday AirPods deals from last year

US

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169.99 at Best Buy

Hold the phone! That's a fantastic price for the even better version of Apple's latest AirPods. This comes with the wireless charging case too and you can save $30 today. We expect this one to sell fast! If these sell out, try Walmart.



Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $234.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the cheapest price in the land for the brand new AirPods Pro and this is a red hot deal. Stock keeps going in and out, but you can still order them at this fantastic price even if you might have a wait a while for delivery - for what it's worth we don't see stock taking that long to arrive at all. (This deal is back to its original price.)



UK

AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £138 at Currys

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale today for £138 - most other stores have completely sold out now, so we don't expect stock to last long here either. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback and talk time from a single charge. If these sell out, be sure to see if Amazon has any left.



Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £158.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for just £159.97, because nobody likes fumbling for a cable at night. It's so much easier to place your device on a wireless charging pad - and saving £40 in the process is always welcome.



When is Black Friday 2020?

This year, the Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020, though deals tend to start a week in advance of the big day, so be sure to mark November 20 in your calendar.

Cyber Monday 2020 follows on November 30, 2020, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on Black Friday.

As we mentioned, Amazon Prime Day is expected to land before Black Friday, in early October – the official date is still to be confirmed. Usually taking place in July, Amazon's sales event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.