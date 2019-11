PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals 2019: the best prices rounded up

If you're looking for the best Black Friday PS4 deals, you're in the right place. We're now officially into 'Black Friday week' which means deals are coming in thick and fast

- great news if you're in the market for a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro.

We're updating this article each day to ensure you can find the best PS4 deals across the whole of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Even though it was first released six years ago, the PS4 is still massively popular, and with good reason. There's a stellar gaming lineup, a mid-generation 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro and near-constant slew of fresh game releases, making Sony's console hard to topple.

But if you've somehow made it this far without a PS4, or are looking to upgrade to the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then Black Friday is a fantastic time to take advantage of arguably the best prices of the year.

Before parting with your hard-earned cash, consider that 2020 is more than likely going to see the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett going head to head for a place under your TV. So interest in the current-gen consoles won't be anywhere near as high in the next year, especially if Sony and Microsoft do the right thing and make both of the next-gen consoles fully backwards-compatible.

It means if you're not desperate for a PS4 right now, holding out another year may actually reap you big rewards. But if you're ready to invest now and don't want to miss out on some of the big releases between now and the end of 2020, here are the best Black Friday PS4 deals on the console, accessories, games and more.

PS4 Black Friday console deals

USA

1TB PS4 Slim Bundle: Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | The Last of Us Remasted | God of War | $199 at Walmart

This incredible PS4 bundle is a steal for just under $200. For that price you get a 1TB console and three of the best PS4 exclusives. It's an absolute bargain.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299.99 at Amazon

Usually this bundle would cost somewhere in and around $400 but Amazon is offering it for just $300, meaning you get a PS4 Pro and the newly released Call of Duty for nearly $100 off.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299 at Best Buy

Quick! This excellent PS4 Pro bundle was available at Walmart over the weekend, but promptly sold out. You're getting the new Call of Duty title for free compared to the next best PS4 Pro deal below. The console price is $100 less than normal too.

PS4 Pro bundle | $399.99 $299 at Walmart

This is the one to get at the same price (and sans the game) if you can't find the CoD bundled version in stock. It's still an amazing deal we may or may not see come Black Friday through Walmart.View Deal

Deals you missed

PS4 Pro bundle with CoD Modern Warfare | $459.98 $299.99 at Walmart

SOLD OUT This may be sold out by the time you click on the link, but if it isn't, this is the lowest price we've seen for a PS4 – with out without a game included. So, yeah, this one's a pre-Black Friday steal.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console | $299.99 at Amazon

SOLD OUT Amazon has knocked a whopping $100 off this PS4 Pro, which usually retails around $400. It's the perfect time to pick one up if you haven't yet, you can even use that savings to pick up some great games to go with it.

UK

FREE PS4 and COD: Modern Warfare with Sony phones

From October 25, pick up the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10 or Xperia L3 at Carphone Warehouse and bag yourself a free 500GB PS4 and copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - freebies worth £249.99! While stocks last.

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle | £299 at Currys

PS4 Pro Death Stranding Bundle | Limited Edition | £329.99 at Game

PS4 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | DualShock 4 controller | £279 at Currys

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329 £299 at Currys

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £299 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 in place of COD. You're getting a slightly cheaper game included in this bundle, so the value isn't so high - but if it's the game you'd prefer to play then this is the best price by some distance.

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | Now TV pass | £299 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle has just come down £50 and it has a brand new game too. It also comes with a two-month pass for Now TV's entertainment channels too which is worth around £18. You can pick up this bundle with the white PS4 Pro for the same price at Amazon that swaps the Now TV Pass for an exclusive game sleeve.

PS4 Pro | Fortnite DLC | headset | 12-month PlayStation Plus pass | Now TV Pass | £299 at Game

Game has really packed out this Ps4 Pro bundle with some quality extras. While you don't get any full games directly with this offer, the 12-month pass for PS Plus will allow you to download free games each month.

White PS4 Pro | God of War | £319.98 at ebuyer

If you're searching for one of those elusive white PS4 Pro models, this could be the bundle for you. It's coming in more expensive than the bundles that feature newer games, so this really is one you'll be buying for the rarer console colour.

PS4 Pro | Spider-Man | extra controller | £379 at Currys

We'd be wary of bundles featuring slightly older games like Spider-Man, but this £379 deal also includes an extra controller (around £50). Spider-Man goes for about £25, so you're saving a few pennies by bundling them together. That said, if you're not fussed about Spider-Man you might get a better deal elsewhere.



PS4 Black Friday controller deals

USA

PS4 Controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

PS4 controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Walmart

Walmart has also slashed the price of its Dualshock 4 controllers to match Amazon, and there's a range of color options for you to choose from. We personally have our eyes on the Blue Camo.

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle | $38.99 at Amazon

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle: $38.99 at Walmart

PS4 Black Friday PS Plus deals

USA

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $40 is a rare sight to behold, but thanks to CDKeys that's exactly the deal you can pick up today. PlayStation Plus provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection. You'll also get exclusive discounts on PS4 games across the PS Store as well.

UK

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

Save 40% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Black Friday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends online, while also providing you with free games every month - and it's not been this cheap in a long time.

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £37.99 at CDKeys

If the above deal sells out, you can still save over £10 with this 12 month subscription code if you're in the UK. That means you're getting roughly two free months of PS Plus for your money!

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

Black Friday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time on to your current membership.

PS4 Black Friday PSVR deals

USA

PlayStation VR Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf Bundle | $249.99 at Walmart

UK

PlayStation VR Bundle |PlayStation Worlds | Blood & Truth | £279 at Currys

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | £299.99 at Amazon

The mega pack is back in stock at Amazon and cheaper than it's been in a long time with five excellent PSVR games in Skyrim VR, Doom, Wipeout Omega Collection, Astro Bot and VR Worlds. You can also swap out Doom and Wipeout for Resident Evil 7 and Everybody's Golf at the same price if they're more your style.

PlayStation VR Bundle | PlayStation Worlds | Ace Combat 7 | £299 at Currys

Ace Combat 7 isn't a new game by any means - in fact it's nearly a year old - but it feels made for a great virtual reality experience. At £299 you're getting PlayStation Worlds as well as this great game.

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | Plus Everybody's Golf | £309.99 at Very

For the best of both worlds in the previous two bundles, you can also find the original PSVR Mega Pack with Everybody's Golf thrown in on top. The game by itself will set you back £25 so you're saving an extra few quid if you're excited for virtual golfing!

Deals you missed

PSVR bundle| Astro Bot Rescue Mission | Skyrim VR | Resident Evil 7: Biohazard |Everybody’s Golf VR | PlayStation VR Worlds | $299 $199 at Walmart

SOLD OUT This PSVR bundle is fantastic for those wanting to jump into virtual reality with both feet. Usually a bundle like this would cost around $300, so this offer saves you around $100.



PS4 Black Friday game deals

USA

Shenmue III | PS4 | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Days Gone (PS4): $39.99 now $20 at Walmart

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $39.99 $15 at Walmart

Borderlands 3: PS4 | $44.99 $30 at Walmart

Borderlands 3 only released a few months about, so picking the title up for just $30 is a bargain - especially when you consider the price hasn't really dropped below $40. Not available until November 27.

Red Dead Redemption 2: PS4 | $40 $30 at Walmart

Red Dead has been out for a year but it's still one of the most essential console titles to own. Usually we would see RDR2 well above $40 but Walmart is offering it for just $30 - bargain. Not available until November 27.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: PS4 | $39.99 $25 at Walmart

Sekiro is one of the best games of 2019, so the fact that it's just $25 is an absolute bargain that you should not skip. Not available until November 27.

Resident Evil 2 Remake: PS4 | $39.82 $20 at Walmart

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake is one of the best games to release this year. Typically priced in and around $40, grabbing the top title for just $20 is not to be scoffed at. Not available until November 27.

UK

Anthem | £29.99 £4.97 at Currys

BioWare's Anthem was far from the year's best game, but now it's less than a pint to have it delivered to your house. That's well worth it for a couple of hours of Iron Man-esque stompy robot shooting. View Deal

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Black Friday. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.

The Outer Worlds | PS4 | Digital Download | £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

The Outer Worlds only released last month, so to grab the game for less than £40 is pretty good - plus, you save a tenner in the process. Bargain.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) | PS4 |Operator Enhanced Edition | Digital Download | £84.99 £67.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Call of Duty fan and want the game along with some digital in-game items and 3,000 Call of Duty Points, then this deal is your best bet - saving you just under £20.

Borderlands 3 | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £34.99 at PlayStation

If you've been waiting to pick up the new Borderlands then now is a great time as there's £15 the base game - saving you up to 41%.

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £74.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Borderlands fan then you may want to pick up the deluxe edition, which is 36% off right now and includes a bunch of cosmetic and weapon packs.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £104.99 £64.99 at PlayStation

If you're an even bigger Borderlands 3 fan then you'll be happy to know you can save £40 on the super deluxe edition. You're almost taking it down the the usual price of the normal edition except you get cosmetic packs and the season pass.

The Sims 4 | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £8.99 at PlayStation

There's a whopping 74% off The Sims 4 on PS4, making it less than a tenner. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the console version of this title.

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Cats and Dogs | Parenthood | Toddler Stuff | £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Get to Work | Dine Out | Cool Kitchen Stuff| £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Vampires | City Living | Vintage Glamour | £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £17.49 at PlayStation

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £38.99 at PlayStation

Save 35% on one of the best - and hardest - games of the year. That equates to just over £20 off.

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Digital Download | £44.99 £15.99 at PlayStation

We think Resident Evil 2 Remake is one of the best games of the year and, with 64% off, it just got even better.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

The Witcher 3 is a true modern classic RPG. If you haven't played it yet, and want to catch up before the TV show, then this offer from Sony is a must.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission | PSVR | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

Astro Bot is one of our favorite PSVR games so we think that 62% off on the title is an absolute bargain for those with a PSVR headset.

FIFA 20 | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £39.99 at PlayStation

FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's from Sony's own PlayStation Store. It's the lowest price we've seen for the game so far and it gets you the standard version of the game for under £40. That's quite impressive considering the game is only a couple of months old.

FIFA 20 Champions Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £79.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

Want a little added extra with your copy of FIFA 20? If you buy the Champions Edition you'll get 10 weeks of FIFA Ultimate Team packs alongside the normal copy of the game, and there are a few other added extras too.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £89.99 £49.99 at PlayStation

Was the Champions Edition not enough for you? Spend a couple of quid extra and you'll get yourself double the amount of FIFA Ultimate Team packs. That's two a week for the 10 week period, and it's a remarkably discount for this top bundle.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | PS4 | Limited Amazon Edition | £22.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20.

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.97 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is a decent buy.

Devil May Cry 5 | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.54 at Amazon

Devil May Cry is another of this year's best releases, a hack-and-slash game that brings back a classic series. Since you'll usually find it for closer to £25, getting the physical version for £20 seems like a bargain.

Deals you missed

FIFA 20 PS4 | $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

SOLD OUT EA's latest installment of its hit soccer game has only been out a couple of months but you can already save yourself $20. As we said in our review, FIFA 20 is "an enticing entry point for first-timers and rule breakers who like a little fun to go with their soccer."



PS4 game bundle: Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition | Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Special Edition | PS4 | Physical Edition | £39.99 at Amazon

SOLD OUT Amazon claims you save over £30 on this bundle but having a look around, it's more likely you're saving about £10. It's still a good deal for those who want some more action.



Red Dead Redemption 2 + 6 months of Spotify Premium | PS4 | £34.99 £19.99 at Currys

SOLD OUT Currys is offering a £15 saving on the physical edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4. It's an absolute bargain considering the title is one of the best games of last year.

Little Nightmares - Complete Edition | PS4 | Physical Edition | $21.31 $15.51 at Amazon

SOLD OUT This is the lowest price we've seen for Little Nightmares to date and it's an absolute bargain. Not only to you get the base game but you also get the Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass thrown in.

PS4 Black Friday gaming headset deals

US

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

UK

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | £99.99 £79.95 at Amazon

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset | £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos has cut £55 off for Black Friday, making it a great buy,

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset | £59.99 £29.99 at Argos

Another brilliant gaming headset deal from Argos this Black Friday. This wired set is perfect for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and when testing it, our reviewer was particularly impressed by the quality of its microphone pickup. It's an absolute steal at a whisker under £30.

SteelSeries Arctis 1X headset | £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

This gaming headset offers great sound quality, and is compatible with all gaming systems thanks to the trusty 3.5mm jack. In our tests we were impressed by its quality and low-key looks, and with a third off at Argos this Black Friday, it looks and sounds mighty tempting.

SteelSeries Arctis 1P headset | £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

A gaming headset for any platform, including PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1P looks sleek and sounds great. It's tough too, with a metal-reinforced headband built to survive being thrown into a backpack for gaming on the move. Sounds like a winner to us.

Deals you missed

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset | PS4 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

SOLD OUT Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with over $30 off its RRP, now is a great time to pick one up.



Sony Gold Black Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle PS4 | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

SOLD OUT This deal is now better than before. It's now just £44.99 (previously £49.99). saving you £25 on this wireless headset which also comes with a code to get some great Fortnite items including an epic Neo versa Outfit, epic Neo phrenzy back Bling and 2,000 v-bucks.



