Gears 5, one of the best games of the year, is now better than half price

Gears 5 only released in September but already CDKeys is offering huge savings on one of the best games of 2019 - and it's not even Black Friday yet.
You can pick up a Gears 5 Xbox One/PC code for just £19.49 / $25.29 / AU$36.99 at CDKeys and you'll get Gears of War 4 thrown in for free. Absolute bargain.
That means you'll be able to play Gears 5 on both Xbox One and PC, with cross-save allowing you to jump between the two at your leisure.
UK
Gears 5 | Gears of War 4 | Xbox One/PC | Digital Code | £19.49 at CDKeys
CD Keys is offering Gears 5 for less than £20, meaning you save around £30 on the game's RRP. We haven't seen Gears 5 at this low a price since release, so now is the perfect time to pick it up if you haven't already.
US
Gears 5 | Gears of War 4 | Xbox One/PC | Digital Code | $25.29 at CDKeys
CD Keys is offering Gears 5 for less than $30, meaning you save nearly $40 on the game's RRP. We haven't seen Gears 5 near this price since release, so now is the perfect time to pick it up if you haven't already.
Australia
Gears 5 | Gears of War 4 | Xbox One/PC | Digital Code | AU$36.99 at CDKeys
CD Keys is offering Gears 5 for less than $40, meaning you save just under AU$60 on the game's RRP. We haven't seen Gears 5 at this low a price since release, so now is the perfect time to pick it up if you haven't already.
Slick savings
Typically Gears 5 would cost you at least £30 / $35 / AU$60, so a saving of 61% is definitely not to be sniffed at - though we may see similar deals closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Here's what we said in our Gears 5 review:
"Gears 5 is the best we've seen the series to date and cements Gears of War's place as arguably the greatest shooter on the market. It's hard to find a title with sleeker shooting mechanics, more multiplayer modes, adrenaline-pumping firefights and a campaign that has you enthralled from start to finish."
While this is a great deal, long term it may be worth picking up Xbox Game Pass to get all the best Xbox One games for a monthly subscription.
