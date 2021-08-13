Electric toothbrush Black Friday deals 2021: what we expect to see

While perhaps not the most glamorous item on your wishlist this Holiday season, if you're looking for the best electric toothbrush to buy then Black Friday 2021 will be an apt time to do so. When the sales period kicks off this November, we'll be curating a list of the best electric toothbrush deals you'll be able to find on Black Friday.

Black Friday's still a ways off, of course, but there's no time like the present to prepare yourself and learn everything you'll need to know to get the best deal possible on the day. That day being November 26, but as is usually the case, we still expect many retailers to launch their sales periods ahead of that date, perhaps even a week or two in advance.

In the past, we've seen some of the best electric toothbrush deals crop up around the Black Friday sales period, including a few weeks before the official date as well as on Cyber Monday, too. In some cases, consumers were able to save well over half price depending on the model. As such, Black Friday this year will be an apt time to keep an eye out for the best electric toothbrush deals.

While the Black Friday sales aren't exactly imminent, we'll do everything we can in the meantime to help you gather as much information as you can, including knowing where to look, which retailers are likely to have the best deals, and which brands are going to receive the biggest discounts. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the best electric toothbrush deals this coming Black Friday.

The rise of Black Friday

There's likely to be a litany of deals of all kinds this Black Friday. As we're in the throes of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, retailers are likely to throw everything they've got into the sales period just as they did last year.

This is backed up by stats from Adobe, who saw that online spending between the months of November and December shot up to a record $188 billion, up from the previous year's $142 billion. Last year, on Black Friday alone, ecommerce sales reached $9 billion in total.

Last year, due to shipping delays and supply issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, many retailers decided to prolong Black Friday sales in a strictly online environment. This meant that while the best discounts could be found on the internet, retailers expanded their scope beyond ahead of the Black Friday weekend, which allowed shoppers to browse and purchase at their own pace.

We expect this to also be the case this year. As the true end of the Covid-19 pandemic remains uncertain - and given the overwhelming growth of Black Friday last year - retailers will more than likely adopt a similar approach and potentially push for further growth with more products and more aggressive discounts.

(Image credit: Monika Wisniewska / Shutterstock)

When will the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals start in 2021? When it comes to the best electric toothbrush deals, retails have cast a wide net in the past as to when the best deals will be made available. Not only have we seen excellent deals crop up on Black Friday itself, some also seep over onto Cyber Monday. More alarmingly still is that many retailers will start hosting their sales well in advance of Black Friday. In the past few years, for the best electric toothbrush deals especially, we've reported on deals that went live as early as the start of November. We expect to see a similarly stretched out sales period for Black Friday this year. Learning about what to expect from the best electric toothbrush deals now will prepare you for when they likely go live as early as the beginning of November or potentially mid to late October.

(Image credit: Philips)

What Black Friday electric toothbrush deals do we expect to see in 2021?

The best electric toothbrush deals are actually quite easy to come by, if you look in the places we've highlighted above. But to give you an idea of which brands to focus on, Philips Sonicare was among the best last year.

Across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes saw some colossal discounts, including the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush, which featured a discount of over £200 on Amazon UK.

In the US, most discounts weren't quite as staggering as that, but there were still opportunities to save more than a few bucks. We saw discounts of up to 50% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes here, one of the sector's most stalwart and trusted brands.

These massive savings have been going for electric toothbrushes for a couple of years now, and we don't anticipate they'll be slowing down. We expect the best electric toothbrush deals during Black Friday 2021 to be equally easy to spot thanks to retailers' willingness to provide such heavy discounts on the best brands around.

How can I get the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals on the day?

As hinted above, be sure to look for the best electric toothbrush deals ahead of the actual Black Friday date, which is November 26. As we saw last year, retailers are more than willing to begin their sales periods well ahead of that date, potentially towards mid to late October.

But don't be disheartened if you miss out, as Cyber Monday will likely present another opportunity to find an electric toothbrush deal that's right for you. Many retailers may also decide to roll over their Black Friday sales onto Cyber Monday, giving you a bit more time than you might think to score a deal.

Always keep a product's rating in mind, too. A handful of 5 star ratings could be misleading. However, a few thousand 4 star ratings would be a better indication of a product's quality. If you spot a superb deal with tons of high ratings, then that's definitely an electric toothbrush deal to consider.

