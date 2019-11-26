The best Black Friday deals 2019

If you're waiting for the best Black Friday deals, we've got you covered - these are the best deals 2019 has to offer, thanks to the US retailers pushing the deals out a little earlier.

That's great news for consumers eager to buy into bargains today, Tuesday, before Black Friday on November 29, and even before Thanksgiving in two days. But wait, what is on sale for Black Friday? Glad you asked and did it early.

We've curated a best Black Friday deals list below, noting that the PS4 Pro price has been slashed for the first time in advance of a major holiday, and the newly released Apple AirPods Pro has a price cut. The iPad and iPad Pro? That's on sale too.

In fact, we recommend getting your hands on the AirPods Pro right now if you're thinking of buying them, as the deal is better than we expected and extremely rare for something Apple just launched – you may wait to receive them due to shipping times, but they'll be perfect for Christmas.

💡TECHRADAR'S TIP💡Our best Black Friday deals advice is to buy early – you can always save money now, you can't save money if you wait until Cyber Monday and the price goes up or the deal expires. You can always take stuff back thanks to very generous Black Friday return policies from US retailers. You can't, however, turn back time and get price adjustments at most stores.

Everyone is in on Black Friday: Amazon has its Countdown deals, Walmart has its Walmart 'Rollback Prices' and Best Buy Black Friday is all about 'Door Busters.' Whatever you call it, it's the time of year to shop online.

The Cyber Monday date is next Monday, December 2, but again, our annual Black Friday advice is to order when you have a good gut feeling about a price drop. You could end up with two iPads, but in the end, it'll be worth the money if it goes down in price later by $40 and you have to do a return – or goes up in price by $40 and you don't need to do anything, including build a time machine to get the deal.

Amazon.com: Black Friday countdown

Black Friday countdown Adidas.com: Sales on trainingwear

Sales on trainingwear Belk.com: Daily doorbusters - 75% off

Daily doorbusters - 75% off BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals

Today's daily deals Dell: Sales incoming on Black Friday

Sales incoming on Black Friday Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here

Get a free 7-day free trial here Ebay.com: A strong focus on TVs and consoles

A strong focus on TVs and consoles Google Store: Large sums off Pixel phones

Large sums off Pixel phones HomeDepot.com: Daily deal Black Friday savings

Daily deal Black Friday savings JCPenney.com: Pre-Black Friday deals

Pre-Black Friday deals Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale

Coupons aplenty in big sale LoveHoney.com: Up to 50% off a wide range of items

Up to 50% off a wide range of items Lowes.com: Deals on tools and smart home

Deals on tools and smart home Macy's.com: Preview specials with 60% off womenswear

Preview specials with 60% off womenswear Mixbook: See the new Black Fri-yay deals

See the new Black Fri-yay deals NewEgg.com: Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals Nike.com: Big savings on apparel

Big savings on apparel Sears.com: Hefty savings on TVs

Hefty savings on TVs Stage.com: Up to 60% off a range of apparel

Up to 60% off a range of apparel Target.com : Sneak Peek deals

: Sneak Peek deals Walmart.com: The early Black Friday sales

Our top new Black Friday deals

TCL 6-Series 55-inch: $649 $599 at Amazon

The TCL 6-Series 55-inch is one of our favorite TVs, as it pairs excellent picture quality with a price that literally no one can argue with. And, ahead of Black Friday, you can save an extra $50 at Amazon.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are the best in the world (according to us), with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling making them an easy buy.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB: $329 $249 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 24% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

PS4 Slim 1TB Bundle: Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | The Last of Us Remastered | God of War | $199 at Walmart

This incredible PS4 bundle is a steal for just under $200. For that price you get a 1TB console and three of the best PS4 exclusives. It's an absolute bargain.

View Deal

PS4 Pro bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Still going - this was launched at the same price as the PS4 Pro CoD bundle, but that one has now sold out, so here's our way of still showing you this $100 discount.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2019 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save a very tempting $200 off the price of this year's MacBook Air. If you want the latest version of Apple's thin and light laptop, this is a top choice that knocks the price down to just $900.View Deal

New Dell XPS 15-inch laptop: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Dell

This is the latest and physically largest Dell XPS laptop you can pick up today, so a price tag under $1,000 is an excellent opportunity. You're only getting an i5 processor in here, but it's 9th generation so if you're looking to get smaller tasks done well you're sorted. You're also getting a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM included in the 15-inch shell.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15: $1,599 $1,099 at Best Buy

This laptop is powered by the latest and greatest Ultrabook hardware like a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor and comes with a gorgeous 4K display. And, ahead of Black Friday you can save a whopping $500 at Best Buy.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Spyro Trilogy: $334 $289 at Walmart

This is the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen in the Us in a long time as free games are a rarity with the super popular console. And you're getting the improved version of the console too with a better battery. You can get this excellent deal on both the gray or red/blue versions of the Switch.View Deal

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery just before Thanksgiving. Yes, that's how limited this Black Friday AirPods deal is today – it sold out twice on us so far, and now it's saying the AirPods won't be delivered until December 1, and changes often - but if you can wait, that's still a great price.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Amazon

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Black Friday discount offers a savings of $35. That's a very rare Apple deal - although we will likely see them cheaper in the coming days.View Deal

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49 $29 at Best Buy

True wireless earbuds can get expensive quickly, just take a look at the AirPods. However, this pair of JBuds from JLab Audio brings that freedom from wires into a package that's a fraction of the cost. And, ahead of Black Friday you can get them for just $29.View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This model comes with a Full HD display, 8GB of RAM, a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and 256GB of storage alongside 16GB of Intel Optane memory - making it an excellent 2-in-1 deal.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Laptop: $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

You can save a whopping $350 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop at Best Buy with today's Daily Deal. The lightweight laptop features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

View Deal

Ninja Coffee Bar System: $179.99 $99 at Walmart

Get the top-rated Ninja Coffee Bar on sale for just $99 at Walmart's early access sale. The coffee system brews single-serve and thermal carafe coffee and includes a built-in frother.

View Deal

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019): $159.99 $139 at Walmart

Save $20 on Apple's latest model AirPods at Walmart today. That's the biggest discount yet for this model. When the original AirPods first released we rarely saw any discounts at all.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Amazon

If you're not going to buy the more expensive AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get for Black Friday 2019, as they come with a wirelessly charging case for $25 more. Worth it.View Deal

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

The brand new AirPods Pro have been incredibly popular already and we're not surprised given how quickly America made the standard AirPods the most popular earphones in the country. These popular, new noise-cancelling headphones' price drop disappeared today, but is now back on.

View Deal

Headphones deals

Jabra Elite 75t: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

These brand new true wireless earbuds are already discounted by $20 in the Black Friday sales. With improved battery life and a sports-friendly design, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money. You can also get this deal at Amazon if you prefer - but the older 65t versions look like they're getting a big discount on Black Friday itself, down to around $100.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

With $70 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.95 $149.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $150 on the Beats Solo 3 headphones at Best Buy. The wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and include three free months of Apple Music for new subscribers.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $209.99. That's a $140 discount for the wireless headphones which include pure adaptive noise-canceling technology and are available in blue, grey and desert sand.

View Deal

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Our favorite gym-friendly wireless earbuds have a $100 discount. Yes there's a cable between the two buds, but they connect to your phone wirelessly and get 12 hours on a single charge.

View Deal

Amazon devices deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite might not be able to play the latest movies in HD, but it sure can let you read your favorite novels out in the park, and really, isn't that just better? Plus, this $45 Black Friday deal makes it affordable for all you book lovers.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is Amazon's budget-minded tablet for everyone, packed with a colorful 8-inch display, a quad-core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. And, this $30 Black Friday discount makes it even better. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Appliances deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $149 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Black Friday, you can get this smart home security system for just $149.View Deal

Ninja Coffee Bar System: $179.99 $99 at Walmart

Get the top-rated Ninja Coffee Bar on sale for just $99 at Walmart's early access sale. The coffee system brews single-serve and thermal carafe coffee and includes a built-in frother.

View Deal

Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Perfect for upcoming holiday meals, the Hamilton Beach portable slow cooker is on sale. The seven-quart smart slow cooker allows you to cook foods to a specific temperature, keeps them warm when done and even has a handy strap to make things portable.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner: $599.99 $399.99 at Dyson

For a limited time, you can get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute on sale for $399.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the cordless vacuum which is powered by the V10 digital motor to deep clean carpets and hard floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum. Ends on Monday, November 18 at 10 AM EST.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $499 $249 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the top-rated Dyson V8 Animal vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner provides up to 40 minutes of run time and features the powerful Dyson digital motor that's engineered to deep clean homes with pets.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Digital Air Fryer: $69 $39 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for just $39. The 3.2-quart fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and features eight preprogrammed options - and it's a steal at under $50.

View Deal

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer: $44.48 $29.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware oil-less Fryer on sale at Walmart for just $29.88. The compact fryer uses little to no oil to bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods up to 30% faster - and for very little cash.

View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB, $329 $249 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 24% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB, $429 $329 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB model for 23% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) WiFi 512GB: $999 $699 at Walmart

You'll especially like this if you want to fill your tablet up with apps and media - spend just $70 more and you can upgrade your storage to a massive 512GB. At this size you can take full advantage of the more powerful features of the iPad Pro, so don't take the decision lightly.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB: $799 $749 at Walmart

The smallest iPad Pro available is also carrying an even smaller price tag at Amazon this week. With a saving of $124, this 64GB iPad Pro is perfectly suited to running a range of apps and storing a few movies and shows on top. You won't want to be using this for any heavy-duty media work but note-taking and light art will be lightning fast. WiFi and Cellular version available for $879.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $879 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $879 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but the Space Gray version comes in at $879 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 256GB: $1,149 $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy members discount: You can grab the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for under $1,000 at Best Buy this week, thanks to the Best Buy Members discounts. If you aren't already a member, signing up is free and easy - and well worth it to save $200 on the latest iPad Pro. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,099.99.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB: $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Members can save $200 on this 512GB, 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This iPad Pro will keep all your favorite high-performance apps and downloads while running everything smoothly. If you're not already a member, signing up is free and easy and will save you a load of cash over the Black Friday weekend. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,299.99.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1: $219 $149 at Walmart

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is an affordable Android tablet made more affordable with this deal. It runs on Android 9 Pie with an octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The battery offers up to 13 hours of video playtime on its 1920 x 1200 resolution display.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $129 $79 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is Amazon's awesome tablet that kids can get into. Not only does it feature robust parental controls, but it features a padded case that will stop it from getting destroyed when dropped. And, this $50 Black Friday makes it a great deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99 $40 at Amazon

If you have kids that need a nigh-unbreakable tablet that won't break the bank, the Fire 7 Kids Edition should be at the top of the list. And, with this $59 off Black Friday deal, you won't even be bothered if your kids find a way to break it. View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch + Spyro Trilogy: $334 $289 at Walmart

This is the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen in the Us in a long time as free games are a rarity with the super popular console. And you're getting the improved version of the console too with a better battery. You can get this excellent deal on both the gray or red/blue versions of the Switch.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card + accessories pack: $392.97 $359.97 at Best Buy

The first item we'd advise buying with a Switch is a memory card, and this bundle has a 128GB microSD card. The accessories pack has a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card: $225.48 at Amazon

For just $25 extra on top of the base price of the console a 128GB MicroSD card is an excellent purchase and unlike some cheaper memory cards, this one has the recommended write speed to loads games at the proper speed. Not a fan of the yellow Switch Lite? You can get this bundle in gray or turquoise too.

View Deal

PS4 deals

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299.99 at Amazon

Usually this bundle would cost somewhere in and around $400 but Amazon is offering it for just $300, meaning you get a PS4 Pro and the newly released Call of Duty for nearly $100 off.

View Deal

PS4 Pro bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Sony rarely discounted the PS4 Pro for Black Friday last year, but we are now seeing it for $100, making is much more reasonable to buy. This one doesn't come with a game, but may be in stock longer.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 now $38.99 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

View Deal

Days Gone (PS4): $39.99 now $20 at Walmart

Days Gone had a bit of a mixed reception but usually the Sony exclusive would set you back around $39, so a $20 saving is not to be scoffed at.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $39.99 $15 at Walmart

This Spider-Man remains one of Sony's best PS4 exclusives, so picking up the game (which usually costs at least $40) for only $15 is a definite bargain.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but that's exactly the Black Friday deal today. It provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection on PS4.

View Deal

TV deals

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Televisions with 1080p a rarity for Black Friday, at least when it comes to balancing a good price with a quality picture and ease-of-use. This TCL TV with Roku built-in is one such gem of a deal.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

View Deal

Samsung Flat 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.



Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $799 $477 at Walmart

Last year's UN65NU6900 gets a 40% price cut, with over $300 in savings on the mid-range LED TV from Samsung. For that money you get 4K resolution, basic HDR, and two HDMI ports for connecting soundbars or game consoles.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $549.99 $278 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for during Black Friday for $278 at Walmart. That's a $270 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD smart TV.



View Deal

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed LG 55-inch 4K TV has dropped a further $50 to $899.99. The Nano 9 Series TV features bold, bright colors and includes ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Android Smart TV: $428 $299 at Walmart

Want to go even cheaper? It's not quite as good a TV, but this 58-inch Hisense TV is now only $299, with 4K resolution and built-in Google Assistant capability (instead of the much-maligned Bixby).View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV: $548 $488 at Walmart

Get the Philips 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $488 at Walmart. The Android smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in which allows you to control your TV and other compatible devices using your voice.

View Deal

RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $699 $249.99 at Walmart

An excellent budget option, the RCA 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just the slightly-higher-than-launch $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $520 on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities it includes four HDMI ports which allow you to stream all your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99 - wait, no, it's now $729.99! Price drop! The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169.99 at Walmart

Walmart has brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 down to $170 just ahead of the Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch which includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $219 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity on sale for $219. This deal not only slashes the price of the watch by $160, but it also includes a free Motile Power Bank charging pad which normally retails for $28.86.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $135. That's a $65 discount and the best price we've found for the waterproof smartwatch that tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Watch: $249.95 $198.99 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $198.99 at Amazon. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

View Deal

Garmin watches and GPS trackers: Save up to 25% at Amazon

Whether you're after a top running watch, like the Garmin Forerunner 945, or a satellite comms unit like the Garmin GPSMAP 661 GPS, Amazon's sale is knocking up to 25% off a wide range of Garmin product.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,200 $849 at Walmart

This 15-inch budget gaming laptop is targeting 1080p gaming with these specs, packing a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. You've also got a 256GB SSD in there, along with a 1TB HDD for storage. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,399 $999 at Walmart

This version of the 15.6-inch Y540 laptop comes with an i7-950H processor as well as a GTX 1660 Ti, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2017): $999 $799 at Walmart

This deal on the original-design MacBook Air gets you the standard 5th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of memory and a 128GB solid-state drive behind a 900p display for $200 off list price.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,349.99 at Amazon

This deal has just got even better, with Amazon cutting $450 off the price of the MacBook Pro model that comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. View Deal

Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 555X: $2,399.99 $2,049.99 at Best Buy

Get a huge $350 off this model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB hard drive. This model also features the AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU. This deal now has an extra $150 off compared to a few days ago.View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

Save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

PC components deals

XPG Gammix D30 | 16GB 3,000MHz: $79 $59.99 at Newegg

This 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM might not be the most beautiful on the market, but at just $49 at Newegg ahead of Black Friday, it's absolutely worth it. And with that 3,000MHz clock speed, it's nice and speedy, too.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: $349 $179 at Walmart

Here's a rather sizable monitor with an 1800R screen curvature for extra immersion in your games and movies. Just know that it's a 1080p display running at 60Hz refresh rate, which is basic but not bad at all for a whopping $170 off list price.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum: $199 $129 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.View Deal

WD Black 1TB HDD: $69 $59 on Amazon

Looking to get HDD storage on the cheap? Pick up this WD Black 3.5-inch HDD for $9 off - but at such a low price, that's a 13% savings. It's got 7200 RPM SATA 6 GB/s 64MB Cache, if you're wondering.View Deal

WD Blue 6TB HDD: $166 $139 on Amazon

If you want a bit more (read: a lot) of HDD storage, pick up this Blue 6TB from Western Digital. Its 5400 RPM is acceptable but not as fast as other hard drives specced for gaming, but the extra space makes up for it. Note that this cost $2 less previously. View Deal

WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD: $229 $139 on Amazon

If you want storage on the go, Western Digital's My Passport Go 1TB is on sale for $90 off or 39% savings.





View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SATA SSD: $400 $229 at Amazon

Get a massive 43% off this fantastic SATA solid state drive, which we've named our best budget SSD. Black Friday is a great time to get a big saving on SATA SSDs, and this is the cheapest price that Amazon has offered for this particular drive.View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD: $499 $399 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive and don't mind spending a little extra, this is a decent drop for 2TB. That's plenty of space for games, media, or whatever else you want to store. View Deal

Smart speaker deals

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. That's the best price we've found for the compact smart speaker which works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more using just your voice. This price is available for all colors too.

View Deal

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $25 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $25. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $25 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

View Deal

Google Home Mini 2-pack (chalk): $98 $45 at Walmart

Fill your home with music and the power of the Google Assistant with the Google Home Mini two-pack that's on sale at Walmart for $45. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker bundle that allows you to play the same music in multiple rooms.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker a Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub: $149 $99 at Walmart

You can get the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium to enjoy on the screen. The smart hub display can control smart home devices and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

View Deal

Google Home Max: $399 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Google Home Max speaker at Walmart. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Google Smart TV Kit, Google Home Mini and Chromecast: $74 $45 at Walmart

A Walmart exclusive, get the Google Home Mini and Chromecast on sale for $45. Together they can help you stream movies, browse shows and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

Home audio deals

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker: $148 $73 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for just $73.

View Deal

Sony STR-DH790: $378 $198 at Amazon

If you're on the market for a A/V receiver, you probably already know they can get super expensive. However, ahead of Black Friday you can pick up this Sony STR-DH790 for a whopping 48% off.

View Deal

Sony SSC55: $148 $73 at Amazon

The Sony SSCS5 is an excellent pair of bookshelf speakers that can give you excellent sound without hurting your wallet too much. With 6 ohms of impedence and a reinforced woofer, these speakers will last. And, you can get them for just $73.View Deal

Sony HT-S350: $279 $148 at Amazon

The Sony HT S350 is an easy solution if you're looking for awesome sound in your home theater setup. Plus, ahead of Black Friday, you can get this awesome soundbar for just $148 at Amazon. Now, you can have a nice 2.1 sound setup without your wallet hating you.View Deal

Sony PS-LX310BT: $199 $148 at Amazon

We don't want to sound like a broken record, but if you're a music fan in 2019 you absolutely need a decent record player, and this turntable from Sony perfectly fits the bill. And, ahead of Black Friday you can get it for just $148.View Deal

Phones deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $ 749 $189 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the budget version of the S10 line, but it doesn't sacrifice much for its lower cost. It lacks the telephoto lens and a bit of RAM, but otherwise, it's nearly as fast and capable as its bigger siblings with a 5.8-inch screen that's perfect for smaller hands. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $ 899 $339 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The standard Samsung Galaxy S10 is the flagship phone in all its glory: 6.1-inch screen, Snapdragon 855, 128GB of storage, and a full three-lens camera. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 + Free Galaxy Buds: $949.99 $749.99 at Walmart

You can save $200 off the new Galaxy Note phone and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds while you're at it for Black Friday (an added value of $119). That's a major savings from Walmart.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB: $999 $309 (with trade-in) at Samsung

The new Note 10 is bigger, faster, and sleeker than ever before with a 6.3-inch screen, Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a generous 256GB of storage baseline, a triple rear camera - and, of course, the S Pen stylus. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $799.View Deal

DNA deals

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test: $99 $79 at Amazon

A great Christmas gift idea, you can save $20 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The popular DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and where your DNA is from across 1500+ regions.

View Deal

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1,500+ geographic regions, and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

View Deal

Cameras

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit: $899 $599 at Amazon

Looking to make the jump from camera phone to something with a bit more oomph? The EOS M50, features a 24.1 Megapixel APS C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor to deliver incredible color, clear details, and stunning range.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White | $199 $139 at Walmart

This GoPro Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're looking to get into action photography for cheaper than it's ever been before. The entry-level Hero7 White model is now available for just $139, saving you $70 on a starter action camera made for all-terrain adventures.

View Deal

GoPro HERO7 Black: $329.99 $259.99 at Amazon

With Hyper Smooth video stabilization and Time Warp video capabilities, the GoPro HERO7 Black is still one of our favorite action cameras out there, even in the shadow of HERO8. This model records 4K at 60 video recording and shoots 12MP stills.

View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver: $299 $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering $100 off the ultra-popular GoPro HERO7. The waterproof action cam is just $199 for Black Friday and can stand up against any other camera on sale today.

GoPro Hero White | $199 $139 at Walmart

This GoPro Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're looking to get into action photography for cheaper than it's ever been before. The entry-level Hero7 White model is now available for just $139, saving you $70 on a starter action camera made for all-terrain adventures.

View Deal

Nikon Z6: $1996.95 $1696.95 at B&H Photo Video

This is an excellent discount on our current favorite camera in the world. The bundle includes an FTZ adaptor, which lets you use your existing F-mount lenses with the Z6, plus a 32GB Sony XQD card and a water-repellant Ruggard Hunter 25 Holster Bag.

View Deal

Canon EOS RP: $2199.99 $1499.99 at Best Buy

An incredible price for a full-frame camera, the EOS RP is a fine stills performer and one of our favorite mirrorless snappers. This bundle comes with a free EF-EOS R adaptor to let you use your existing Canon glass, plus the excellent RF 24-240-mm F4-6.3 lens.

View Deal

Nikon D3500 bundle: $1,299 $529 at Amazon

Our favorite beginner DSLR is now available as part of this hugely impressive starter bundle. This Nikon D3500 bundle includes two lenses (the 18-55mm VR kit lens and 70-300mm zoom), plus a 128GB SD card, tripod, flash and countless other accessories. Perfect for those just getting started.

View Deal

Nikon D5600: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

This step-up DSLR has never been cheaper thanks to this excellent bundle, which includes an 18-55mm kit lens and 70-300mm zoom to help all focal lengths. The D5600 has a 24.2MP sensor, produces detailed images and has a handy articulating touchscreen too.

View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T7: $649.99 $499.99 at B&H Photo Video

Hurry and catch this excellent, time-limited deal on this Canon EOS Rebel T7, an entry-level DSLR that's an ideal way to learn your photographic craft. It comes with an 18-55mm kit lens and 75-300m zoom, making it versatile enough for most shooting situations.

View Deal

Fujifilm XP140: $229.95 $159.95 at BH Photo Video

If you need a rugged, waterproof camera for the holidays or to hand to the kids, then it's hard to find better value than this Fujifilm XP140 deal. Waterproof to 25m, the 16.4MP XP140 is also dust- and shock-proof and can shoot 4K video. View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Extreme SD Card: $29 $23 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for extra storage, this 128GB SD card has never been cheaper at $6 off. Only $6? Sure - but that's 20% off the list price. View Deal

When is Black Friday 2019? And what is it?

We'll keep this brief, simply because you probably are well-versed in the history: Black Friday is on November 29 this year, and will once again see the advent of the "doorbuster", the deals that people queue long and hard for.

Some retailers will keep those deals just for in-store offerings, so it's worth keeping an eye out for the Black Friday 2019 ads to appear online, but more often than not the great deals are on offer both online and having to trudge through the crispy snow to snag - we know which way we'd prefer when still stuffed with turkey.

The date this year is closer to Christmas (less than a month before Christmas Day), and that gives you less time to shop online. That may not seem like a big deal today, but you'll have to factor in waiting on the best deals, pouncing on the lowest price, and factoring shipping wait times.

As we've highlighted, Black Friday weekend isn't just a four-day affair, and deals don't necessarily follow the normal pattern of prime products to be unleashed - you can see new TV deals in the small hours of the morning or a brilliant wearable price slash just after the Thanksgiving turkey is prepped, so shoppers need to be more flexible than ever.

The origin of Black Friday: a history lesson

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let’s take a Black Friday history lesson: the first known mention of Black Friday related to this shopping experience was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work.

At the same time US police were using the phrases “Black Friday” and “Black Saturday” to describe the horrendous traffic that occurred at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 there was a movement from the local government to change the shopping season to “Big Friday” and “Big Saturday”, but it clearly never caught on.

Will Black Friday 2019 be different this year?

Black Friday 2019 should continue last year's trend of not just offering discounts, but offering discounts on items you'll actually want to buy. There was some fierce competition between Amazon, Walmart, B&H Photo and Best Buy last year, and that's a good sign headed into Black Friday this year.

Specifically, we're expecting to see big-ticket items like 4KTVs with HDR support – a once expensive proposition, and Apple to offer cheap iPads, which was a big hit last year.

New AirPods in 2019 may see the older models on sale for a better price, while laptops, iPhones and Android smartphones should be at their lowest levels in 2019.

It's not surprise that Apple launches new iPhones in September to discount them (just a little bit) by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This mostly happens through US carriers and buy one, get one free deals.

How does TechRadar prepare for Black Friday? Black Friday is one of the most important times of the year for TechRadar - we spend weeks ahead of the big day (or weekend) making sure the whole site is ready for people looking for the information they need to help them make the right buying choice. Whether that's knowing which is the best laptop, TV or iPad, or just seeing great deals for them through our Hawk price comparison widget, we've got everything you need to know.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Generally speaking, yes - although there are two kinds of deals. The first has been pre-agreed between brands and retailers, so they’re not as off-the-cuff as you might expect. The other is sudden price drops, whether that’s an algorithm working out the best way to attract users to buy (as brands like Amazon often will) or just the big names price-matching one another, or pushing the price down further as they look to be the big winner. (We saw something similar with iPads in the US).

As with any sales event you’ll see a mixture of bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and strange things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine 'Which?' accused retailers of some pretty unfortunate behavior.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

As mentioned, you’ll find the best options if you bookmark this page right now - there will be deals from the beginning of November, and we’ll be bringing you the best of them, those that we think are worth checking out, the second that we see them flash up.

How do I get the best Black Friday deals in 2019?

Homework really helps. Some retailers up prices from August through to October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday, so don’t be fooled by such moves.

They’re particularly prevalent in expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products that were dropped down to a great bargain price suddenly being pushed back to their MSRP again.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Black Friday 2019, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be - so do your research on what matters and we’ll do our best to give you the right comparison needed.

However, don’t be fooled into thinking that something that looks like a five star set is the same but cheaper - certain elements (often with regards to screen quality or image processing) won’t be as high quality to achieve that lower price point.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your debit card or credit card may offer cashback on purchases. It’s definitely worth looking into, not just for Black Friday 2019 but for any online shopping, when you’ll be spending the most online.

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday?

In general, you should be just as protected as you are when shopping any other time of the year. You’ll want to check on return policies and warranty periods, and you should also make sure you’re shopping at known retailers you trust. While many deals can seem too good to be true on Black Friday, landing on an unfamiliar website claiming to have a product for pennies on the dollar is a good sign you’re in the wrong place.

Remember that using your credit card also can offer a level of protection, so as long as you have the means to pay it back straight away, using this method can give you more peace of mind. Many credit cards can help you contest payments if you never receive a product, and some even offer extended warranties on products beyond the one included from manufacturer or retailer.

