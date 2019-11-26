Apple AirPods Black Friday deals 2019: amazing price drops live now

Welcome, to your final destination for Apple AirPods Black Friday deals. If you weren't aware, this is the best time of year to get a great deal on Apple's super-popular wireless earphones.

The good news? Prices have never been lower on these popular in-ear headphones thanks to Black Friday - where usually Apple AirPods don't come cheap, our price comparison technology, combined with eagle-eyed deal hunters means you're in the right place to find the best prices in the US, UK and Australia between now and the last breath of Cyber Monday.

What should you expect to spend? Well, we'd be surprised if prices get much lower than these early Black Friday AirPods deals - they've been that good. The AirPods Pro have seen Amazon knock $15 off a few times in the US, and some Aussie retailers have been a bit more aggressive, taking up to AU$50 off the local RRP. Nothing going on the AirPods Pro ins the UK yet, but take a look below to see all the latest Apple AirPods Black Friday prices on the standard models too.

Enough chat: onto the deals. See our top hand-picked choices and then scroll on down to the comparison charts where we're finding the best prices for AirPods with the wireless charging case and all other variants too.

The best Black Friday AirPods offers right now

USA: Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159.99 $139 at Walmart

Save $20 on Apple's latest model AirPods at Walmart today. That's the biggest discount yet for this model. When the original AirPods first released we rarely saw any discounts at all. This is certainly better than the Black Friday price last year which saw a mere $7 shaved from the MSRP on the last-gen version. Note: these will be down to $129 on Wednesday, November 27.View Deal

USA: Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | $199 $164.99 at Walmart

Hold the phone! That's a fantastic price for the even better version of Apple's latest AirPods. This comes with the wireless charging case too and you can save $35 at Walmart today. We expect this one to sell fast!

View Deal

USA: Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $234.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the cheapest price in the land for the brand new AirPods Pro and this is a red hot deal. Stock keeps going in and out, but you can still order them at this fantastic price even if you might have a wait a while for delivery - for what it's worth we don't see stock taking that long to arrive at all.

View Deal

UK: AirPods (2019) with Charging Case £159 £129 at Laptops Direct

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Laptops Direct for £129. This same offer has already sold out at Amazon and the BT store, so we don't expect stock to last long here either. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge and £30 is the best deal yet.

View Deal

UK: Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £159 at Amazon

That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could save around £10 on Prime Day, but we're looking at a magnificent £40 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.



View Deal

So naturally, the standard case model is cheaper, but if you have a wireless Qi- charger at home already (or have one on your shopping list) then we'd certainly opt for the wireless case option for added convenience.

The brand new Apple AirPods Pro are out now and already selling out at many of the big-brand US retailers.

With a launch price of $249 / £249 AU$399 we're certainly wincing a little, and we're hoping for something better come Black Friday. And if rival devices like Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds go on sale, then Apple might not want to risk losing out any more ground to Sony.

We have seen Amazon knock $15 off the price already a few times and some choice cuts in Australia, so maybe a Black Friday AirPods Pro deal around the world isn't totally off the table.

Should I expect better AirPods Black Friday prices?

Black Friday is certainly the hottest day of the year for potential discounts and this could be the best year for AirPods yet.

We're getting super excited because we've seen some massive discounts already this year on our ever-vigilant AirPods prices page. We've come a long way from the original version of the AirPods, which were in such high demand constantly since release, when Black Friday rolled into town the biggest discount we saw was a measly $7, and it was easily one of the most clicked deals on our site in our Black Friday deals roundups and deal news posts.

Will the older, original AirPods be a better deal?

The original 2016 Apple AirPods have been discontinued a while ago by Apple and we rarely see them pop up at retailers. If they do, they're for refurbished or used models. Seeing as the newer AirPods launched in March this year at the same price, need for the older-gen models vanished overnight.

You'd certainly be forgiven for not being able to tell the two apart. Have a quick look at the specs though and you should see mentions of a new H1 chip, hands-free Siri interactions and 50% more talk time as these are all new features. If you buy AirPods with the wireless charging case, they will be the 2019 versions.

What about the AirPods Pro?

Yes, the brand new AirPods Pro are officially here after a sudden announcement from Apple at the end of October.

Noise-canceling is the big new feature that we're most excited to see (and hear!). Proper sweat and water resistance make them much better suited to hitting the gym or being out in light rain too - just don't get them absolutely soaked and you should be fine.

It's not all about AirPods though

It won't just be AirPods getting some of the best discounts of the year. There will be blockbuster deals on a huge range of tech and countless other items besides.

Be sure to check out our extensive coverage of Walmart Black Friday deals - hot tip, Walmart has been knocking Apple deals out of the park all year and is set to offer great deals on the AirPods too. Naturally, Amazon will try and price match while coming up with its own epic deals too, which you'll find rounded up on our Amazon Black Friday roundup.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye on other top products from the Cupertino-based company over on our Black Friday Apple Watch deals page. Or if you're on the lookout for a new phone, then we've got your back for some stunning Black Friday iPhone deals (USA). Don't worry if you're across the pond as our Brit-editors have the leading selection of the best Black Friday iPhone deals (UK).