Best ZTNA solutions of 2022

The Zero Trust security model is growing in popularity and promises to change the cybersecurity landscape. Yes, it’s a model and not a ready-made solution, so each vendor gets to put their own twist on it. Still, the core idea remains the same, summed up under the motto of “trust no one, authenticate everything, context is the king”. This is why we prepared a guide to serve as a compass for getting the best ZTNA solution for your money.

What are the most common features shared by ZTNA providers?

When it comes to zero-trust implementation, the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is the most common format. This means that all solutions presented here will share a range of common features. These include a software-based perimeter that minimizes the exposure of one’s assets and applications on the internet and easy customization of access control policies that come with a granular level of control.

ZTNA architectures are also largely similar and involve having users go through a ZTNA cloud provider before they are authenticated. This is usually done via an internal directory or through a cloud-based identity provider. Once authenticated, the ZTNA provider checks the user’s identity and grants requested access based on an individual configured policy for that user.

What should you consider when buying your ZTNA platform?

Now that you are familiar with the common features across the ZTNA solutions, how do you pick out the best one? The good news is that, provided they check the essential boxes in terms of the features, you have much leeway in choosing the best one for you and your budget.

So, the key question to ask yourself is: can I trust my Zero Trust provider? It sounds like a joke, but feel free to ask the following of your provider:

Is the ZTNA solution endpoint-initiated, service-initiated, or a hybrid one?

The first option includes the deployment of software agents in network endpoints. They are tasked with the collection of information shared with the ZTNA provider for the purpose of authorizing access. That’s not the case with the service-initiated model. The agents theoretically provide deeper insights into security posture and interactions but come with the requirement to install the broker software. On the other hand, agent-less deployments support only HTTP/HTTPS-based protocols. Also, the lack of brokers may lower the risk of traffic bottlenecks. Check your priorities and decide, knowing that this will not really be a life-changing decision.

Is ZTNA self-hosted or as-a-service?

Here, it’s important to bear in mind that as-a-service is much more prominent in the market and the chances are that you will be offered access to it in the majority of situations. With a self-hosted option, however, you get to manage all upgrades, controls, and deployment yourself, making it a viable option for those who prefer retaining more control in their hands.

Does your vendor provide constant updates of security features and protect them from security vulnerabilities?

Is the licensing model based on pricing per user or bandwidth? What happens if the limits are exceeded?

What type of colocation facilities or edge/ infrastructure is provided? Are the edge locations geographically diverse?

1. Ping Identity A great option for building a custom ZTNA TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Robust security + Great visuals and user experience + Granular access and identity management Reasons to avoid - No free plan or trial - You'll need some background technical knowledge for building custom solutions

If you imagine ZTNA as delivering robust security, granular access, and identity management, look no further. Ping Identity will also add intuitive visuals and a quality user experience to sweeten the deal. A caveat, though: there is no free plan or trial option and if you choose to go with building your custom ZTNA, you better have some background technical knowledge about it.

This is because Ping Identity comes as a collection of features you can introduce gradually, or, you can choose the PingOne Workforce360 bundle as the safest option at $5 per user per month

Going with custom-built packages is yet another valid option if you have a clear vision of the use cases for your ZTNA solution. PingOne for Enterprises, for example, is a cloud-based service with single sign-on authentication and the support for granular access policies.

On the other hand, PingOne for Customers is primarily used for managing your customers’ identities, which is a perfect option if running a business in sales.

PingCloud allows you to manage security via a private cloud paired with control features such as data isolation. PingFederate can be integrated with PingCloud and is useful for sign-on authentication schemes and on-premise deployments.

Whatever you choose, PingCentral will be your central management console with an array of interfaces for your users and devices. All in all, Ping Identity is a highly accessible ZTNA solution suitable both for laymen and more advanced users.

Read the full review: Ping Identity

2. Google BeyondCorp Google's implementation of the zero trust model TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Chrome integration + Advanced security features + Rapid and scalable deployment support Reasons to avoid - Legacy systems may not work well - Chrome integration might not be for everyone

If you are after an easy entry point for the magical world of ZTNA, Google BeyondCorp will scratch just that itch. As a cloud-centric model, BeyondCorp will charm you with its smooth integration with the Google Chrome and the strength of the Google brand.

BeyondCorp comes with advanced ZTNA security features, fine-grained access control, and rapid and scalable deployment support. At the same time, this Chrome integration may not be everyone’s cup of tea for any reason, just as some legacy systems may not work well with BeyondCorp.

Yet, these are minor niggles compared to what this platform brings to the table. It acts as an agentless overlay which empowers your existing security architecture with ZTNA. Based on the reliance on context as the cornerstone of the authentication process, BeyondCorp will minimize risks posed by malware and phishing attacks, corporate data theft, and data leakage.

The system’s Endpoint Verification feature allows administrators to draft a list of devices and fine-tune security posture for each of them. Zero-trust access policies can be easily defined, deployed, and enforced with the help of the Access Context Manager. This means that you can also limit the access by the specific time and date and make it dependable on the strength of a specific credential.

You can get BeyondCorp Enterprise at $6 (U.S. dollars) per user per month.

Read the full review: Google BeyondCorp

3. Symantec Secure Access Cloud A cloud-native SaaS solution for zero trust TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Robust security features + Fast deployment + Highly intuitive interface Reasons to avoid - Pricing

Symantec Secure Access Cloud is all about giving you an accessible and flexible ZTNA system that is supposed to do away with the old-school perimeter-based security architecture. Its main selling points are the robust security features, support for fast deployment, and a highly intuitive interface.

This solution operates as a cloud-centric Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that allows you to regulate access to your precious corporate resources down to a level of a single user or a device. All of your assets will remain blissfully cloaked from the various network-based threats behind the ZTNA veil and allow you to establish a connection with your business applications both on-premise and in the cloud in a highly secure manner.

Each user will be validated and authenticated prior to being given access to any asset. This is done by checking the device’s posture and authorizing the specific application for it. Symantec also includes support for the least-privilege policy enforcement which means that no privileges will be granted beyond what is considered relevant for the performance of an individual task.

The Secure Cloud supports fast deployment as part of Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), private cloud, or Microsoft Azure.

If you are wondering about the price, know this: it will be given to you provided that you find a local partner and distributor and send an inquiry about it.

Read the full review: Symantec Secure Access Cloud

4. GoodAccess A budget friendly ZTNA provider TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good features + Quality security + Reasonable pricing Reasons to avoid - Not that great for larger organizations

GoodAccess wants to cover all the bases when it comes to accessibility. Yes, this refers to both its pricing and deployment. This cloud-based ZTNA platform is aimed at smaller and medium enterprises, but you are free to give it a spin even if you are running a larger organization.

GoodAccess promises to put your business apps and assets behind two-factor and multi-factor authentication. Its SSO is fully compatible with Azure AD, Google, Active Directory, and similar technologies.

At the same time, OpenVPN and IKEv2 are combined with 256-bit encryption to insulate you from DNS leaks and privacy breaches. Port-forwarding and whitelisting of dedicated IP for secure access to assets are also added for a good measure.

On top of that, the GoodAccess package comes with a set of management tools focused on user-friendliness and accessibility. Managing access is greatly helped by the ability to create special access cards for specific resources for individual employees or groups.

GoodAccess offers you a free full-featured 14-day trial that involves no credit cards.

Three main plans are going under the easily understandable names of Essential, Advanced, and Premium. They are made available for $4, $8, $10 per user/month at the moment of writing (January 2022)

All things considered, it’s a reasonable value for money if we compare GoodAccess with its more famous competitors.

Read the full review: GoodAccess

5. Okta Identity ZTNA for mid and large-sized organizations TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Single sign-on across multiple platforms + Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication + Flexible Reasons to avoid - Not well suited for smaller organizations

This one may be a bit on the premium side but Okta Security Identity is a ZTNA solution primarily aimed at larger organizations, so this is somewhat understandable. If you go for it, you will get single sign-on across multiple platforms, multi-Factor authentication, numerous lifecycle management options, and flexibility.

One of the main offerings of this package is the Single Sign-On (SSO) feature. It will make your life easier whenever you want to input a single set of credentials only once to gain access to multiple different apps.

Access policies are easily expandable which will boost your security alongside the Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication.

Okta supports a broad range of work environments, including cloud, mobile, as well as hybrid settings. Supported authentication methods range from email, SMS, and one-time passwords to physical tokens and Apple Touch ID.

You can check out the Okta Identity Cloud thanks to the supported 30-day trial. A single sign-on is going to cost you $2 per user, per month, while using the Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication is available at $6 per user, per month.

Read the full review: Okta Identity Cloud

6. Twingate A no-holds-barred zero-trust access solution TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Advanced security + Great features + Lightweight and easy setup Reasons to avoid - Collects private data by design

Twingate promotes its ZTNA platform as an alternative to business VPNs. For starters, its solution will be more easily deployable compared to VPNs, with the added bonus of being easy to operate for regular users. Twingate will supply you with a zero-trust access model, advanced data encryption, and split tunneling.

It does away with the concept of VPN gateways, replacing it with granular access control and advanced security features associated with running a software-based perimeter.

The zero-trust network functionality is paired with an array of access filters applied at the level of an application instead of a network. These will help you authenticate a user’s identity whenever access to a particular asset is required.

SSO authentication is managed with the help of Azure AD, G Suite, and Okta. Multifactor authentication is also supported natively as an additional deterrent for potential attackers.

Access permissions are managed through a system that grants permissions on a context-specific basis. All of this is via a dedicated app.

Twingate supports a 14-day trial for its $10/user/month Business edition (without a credit card). It supports up to 150 users, 5 devices per user, 10 remote networks, resource-level access control, identity provider integration, and email support.

The free Twingate Starter edition generally features what the Business edition does, but at a smaller scale.

Finally, organizations in need of more detailed auditing and deployment automation can get the Enterprise edition which comes with no user or device limits and features network analytics.

Read the full review: Twingate

7. Zscaler Private Access A cloud-delivered ZTNA service TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Granular and easily customizable access control + Rock-solid security + No considerable impact on performance Reasons to avoid - Pricing requires consultation

Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) is a cutting-edge stepping stone for jumping on the ZTNA bandwagon. It will give you access to a granular and easily customizable access control combined with a higher level of visibility of users and assets. And, no, this will not impact your performance either. The only snag is its insistence on having to consult with the Zscaler to get more info on pricing.

ZPA wants to get its job done better than any virtual private network (VPN) while cutting down the costs and workforce requirements when it comes to maintenance and security risk management. It will give you rock-solid security by eliminating the need to connect to a network to gain access to applications. Instead, your access will be governed by various context-based access policies that are harmonized with the performance of individual work tasks.

Read the full review: Zscaler Private Access

Perimeter 81 is a business-focused ZTNA solution with a range of plans that come with an attractive cost-benefit ratio, easy accessibility, and smooth onboarding. If you are on the lookout for more advanced features, these are also reserved for more expensive packages on offer.

Still, what you get for a handful of dollars should be more than enough for many.

Perimeter 81 supports the addition of private servers with dedicated IPs for the needs of individual teams you work with. Each of these groups gets access only to the assets required for the performance of their work tasks, thus minimizing the risk of a security breach and the abuse of the privileges.

Outbound and inbound traffic are encrypted, with an added option to privatize traffic in diverse cloud environments.

DNS filtering is supported as part of Enterprise and Premium packages, helping you keep the spam and harmful content away from all devices you want to secure.

Wi-Fi security is powered by 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, two-factor authentication, DNS leak protection. These are combined with the encryption protocols that include OpenVPN, IKEv2, PPTP, and L2TP

All Perimeter 81’s plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The Essentials plan is the cheapest one and is aimed at less demanding users that need “just” security, activity audits and reports, split tunneling, private DNS, and two-factor authentication.

Premium and Premium Plus plans will satisfy enterprise users with more advanced features that include DNS filtering, SIEM integration, API and Phone support, etc.

Finally, the Enterprise package is aimed at corporations and its price is negotiated individually.

Read the full review: Perimeter 81

Adopting a ZTNA model

While being by no means exhaustive, the above list will surely help you get a picture of the current state and the security potential of the ZTNA model. The good news is that you can hardly go wrong with either of these from the technological point of view. The deciding factors will thus be their prices and your specific security and business scaling needs.

