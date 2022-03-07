The best marketing books of 2022

The marketing industry is constantly changing and adapting to the emerging trends of everyday life, and because of this, marketers know the importance of adapting to remain current—no matter what their level of expertise. Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned pro, there are always new things to learn, skills to improve, and strategies to adopt. The sheer variety of the best marketing books on the market illustrates this, but how do you decide which are worth your time?

In this article, we do some of the legwork for you, highlighting six that we consider prime reading for marketers of all stripes.

What are the best marketing books?

The best marketing books will ultimately be decided by personal preference, based on what you want to learn. However, in this buying guide, we list six solid options for marketers looking to improve their knowledge in a variety of areas, with insights and actionable steps that you can act on straight away.

While no single book can be listed as the best due to the different content included in each, books like Pandemic, Inc and Quantum Marketing are an ideal choice for professionals looking to grow in the current, post-pandemic world—both explore emerging technology, the changing marketing landscape, and how you can adapt your business’s strategy to thrive.

Likewise, books such as Contagious and The Results Obsession provide useful steps for improving your marketing copy and campaigns, while The 1-Page Marketing Plan will show you how to streamline and simplify your overall strategic plan. Finally, we recommend InstaBrain for any marketer looking to understand and target the Gen Z demographic—but read on to find out more about each one.

The best marketing books you can buy today

The 1-Page Marketing Plan proves to be a popular choice for marketers (Image credit: Amazon.com)

1. The 1-Page Marketing Plan: Get New Customers, Make More Money, And Stand out From The Crowd Best for marketers looking to streamline their marketing plan, quickly and efficiently. Specifications Price: from $2.99 Number of pages: 234 Available on Kindle: Yes Amazon review rating: 4.5/5 Publication date: May 5, 2018 Reasons to buy + Number-one bestseller on Amazon. + Provides a simple plan any marketer can follow. Reasons to avoid - May not appeal to those used to more detailed strategies.

There’s a reason The 1-Page Marketing Plan is a number-one bestseller on Amazon. In this book, marketers will learn how to create a quick and simple marketing plan in just a single page, and learn how following a reliable marketing plan—rather than “random acts of marketing”—will result in rapid business growth.

Alongside this, entrepreneur, expert marketer, and author Allan Dib illustrates how you can acquire new clients, make additional profit from existing ones, stand out from competitors, and achieve amazing results on a small budget. Ideal for both new marketers and more experienced professionals, The 1-Page Marketing Plan is a solid choice for anyone looking to increase their business’s growth and simplify their marketing process.

Learn how to thrive in a post-pandemic world. (Image credit: Amazon.com)

2. Pandemic, Inc.: 8 Trends Driving Business Growth and Success in the New Economy Best for smaller businesses looking for a fresh strategic roadmap, post-pandemic. Specifications Price: from $8.99 Number of pages: 184 Available on Kindle: Yes Amazon reader rating: 4.5/5 Publication date: July 6, 2020 Reasons to buy + Concise, thought-provoking read with eight key takeaways. + Especially useful for those in tech-adjacent industries. Reasons to avoid - Less useful information for larger businesses.

Patrick Schwerdtfeger’s Pandemic, Inc offers entrepreneurs, small businesses, and self-employed professionals a unique take on how the coronavirus pandemic can be used to their business’s advantage.

Based on the belief that change = opportunity, Patrick lists eight key trends that marketers can follow to drive business growth and success in the current economy, with key topics including cryptocurrencies, social unrest, new technologies, job displacement and the future of work. Using the acronym “salvaged”, the contents page breaks down each of the eight subjects into smaller chunks within their chapters, with trends, strategic questions, and tactical to-dos to begin acting upon instantly.

Contagious provides relevant points to utilize in today’s industry. (Image credit: Amazon.com)

3. Contagious: Why Things Catch On Best for professionals looking for inspiration and new ideas. Specifications Price: from $7.97 Number of pages: 256 Available on Kindle: Yes Amazon review rating: 4.5/5 Publication date: May 1, 2016 Reasons to buy + Written by marketing expert and professor Jonah Berger. + Uses anecdotal evidence and real-life stories. Reasons to avoid - Focuses primarily on word-of-mouth marketing.

Wharton marketing professor and New York Times bestselling author Jonah Berger offers his take on why certain products and ideas become popular in Contagious: Why Things Catch On . According to Berger, “people don’t listen to advertisements, they listen to their peers.” This principle forms the basis of the book, which examines why some products, ideas, and stories are more likely to go viral than others.

A staple in any marketing bookshelf, Contagious looks at the science and power behind word of mouth, uncovering the six key principles that encourage ideas and products to become popular and successful. It can also be used as a handbook of sorts, containing actionable techniques to help you understand how information spreads, so you can create content and product advertisements that people will want to share.

Use The Results Obsession roadmap to increase leads and sales (Image credit: Amazon.com)

4. The Results Obsession: ROI-Focused Digital Strategies to Transform Your Marketing Best for those looking to develop their overall digital marketing skills and expertise. Specifications Price: from $29.95 Number of pages: 386 Available on Kindle: No Amazon review rating: 4.5/5 Publication date: July 1, 2020 Reasons to buy + Content has been updated for 2021. + A lengthy read with plenty of detail. Reasons to avoid - Only available in paperback, not an e-book. - Relatively expensive.

If you’re stuck in a marketing rut and unsure where to take your strategy next, The Results Obsession might be the book for you. Offering a step-by-step roadmap to help you increase online leads and sales, it explains how to exploit your highest return on investment (ROI) digital marketing channels, by improving your website and emails, utilizing SEO best practises, and using pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to your advantage.

Using analysis, marketing metrics, and formulas, you will learn how to diagnose your funnel process—from traffic to leads to sales—so you know exactly how you can improve your results. Author Karen J. Marchetti uses direct marketing strategies to uncover the formulas to writing winning copy, explains how to best use Google Analytics, teaches you how to understand and create buyer personas, and uncovers the “marketing metrics” you can use to evaluate and improve all of your marketing efforts.

Find out how technologies like AI and 5G affect your marketing plan (Image credit: Amazon.com)

5. Quantum Marketing: Mastering the New Marketing Mindset for Tomorrow's Consumers Best for professionals looking to adapt to and utilize new technology. Specifications Price : from $5.95 (audiobook) Number of pages: 240 Available on Kindle: Yes Amazon review rating: 4.5/5 Publication date: February 9, 2021 Reasons to buy + Focuses on relevant and contemporary factors affecting the industry. + Written by one of Forbes Magazine’s most influential CMOs in the world. Reasons to avoid - Less relevant to those with no interest in technology.

Chief Marketing Officer of Mastercard, Raja Rajamannar, explains how to thrive while navigating the ever-changing world of marketing in his book, Quantum Marketing: Mastering the New Marketing Mindset for Tomorrow's Consumers .

Focussed on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and blockchain, Rajamannar—who has been named one of the world's most influential CMOs by Forbes Magazine—explains how marketers can boost their business by combining creativity, data, and breakthrough technology. Through the techniques listed in his book, Rajamannar teaches readers how to understand and be at the forefront of the marketing evolution, by encouraging marketing teams to rethink their strategy in order to remain relevant in a developing industry.

Learn how to target Gen Z with InstaBrain (Image credit: Amazon.com)

6. InstaBrain: The New Rules for Marketing to Generation Z Best for marketers looking to understand and target the Gen Z demographic. Specifications Price: from $9.99 Number of pages: 236 Available on Kindle: Yes Amazon review rating: 4.5/5 Publication date: March 24, 2019 Reasons to buy + Focuses on the Gen Z demographic. Reasons to avoid - Not so relevant for other demographics.

InstaBrain claims that Generation Z (those aged 13-24) currently represent two out of every five American consumers and contribute around $655B in US purchases each year—so it’s certainly a good idea to understand how to target them with your marketing campaigns.

In InstaBrain, internationally-acclaimed researcher Sarah Weise lays out the new rules for marketing and brand-building for this generation of digital natives. With anecdotal insights from real-life youth research projects and tips on how to increase Gen Z’s engagement with your brand, you’ll learn where this generation consumes their content, what makes them interact, how to keep them coming back, and how to tailor your strategy to increase your sales and brand awareness with them.

How to choose the best marketing books for you

When deciding on the best marketing books for you, your individual preferences and goals will determine which will suit your needs the most. For instance, which areas of marketing are you looking to further your knowledge in? Are you looking to develop a specific skill, like email marketing, or perhaps gain an overview of more general topics?

Are you reading for information, or do you require actionable steps that you can follow? Are you looking for general creative marketing campaign inspiration? If so, you may like our articles on the 5 Best B2B Marketing Examples of All Time and the 5 Best Digital Marketing Campaigns of All Time. Once you decide on and prioritize what you’d like to learn about, it will become much simpler to narrow down your reading selection.

For instance, if you’re interested in learning about targeting Gen Z with your marketing campaigns, then a book like InstaBrain will certainly tick all the boxes—this covers key areas like strategy, brand-building, and engagement within this demographic, so you’re sure to finish it with some key takeaways.

Likewise, if emerging trends and technologies are more relevant areas that you’d like to brush up on, Quantum Marketing will teach you about how AI, 5G, and blockchain can affect your marketing strategy.



Other books like Contagious and The Results Obsession offer a more general overview, providing plenty of food for thought with new ideas and habits to adopt when improving your marketing efforts, while Pandemic, Inc provides insight into the current post-pandemic marketing landscape. Finally, The 1-Page Marketing Plan is a must-read for any marketer looking to simplify their marketing strategy.