The best smart scales 2021: track your weight, body composition and more

The right smart scale is a handy tool for any bathroom. Whether you're trying to lose weight, build muscle or just maintain your current body composition, a smart scale will make it easy to track any changes over time and tweak your diet and exercise if necessary.

It's even better when paired with a fitness tracker. In fact, many of the companies that make fitness trackers and other wellness wearables also make smart scales to give you even more information about your body.

Smart scales don't just provide more metrics about your body, but connect to your phone too, via either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This means you can keep an eye on your weight or body fat percentage from your phone, with many apps allowing you to set goals, chart your progress over time and share your stats with other apps and services.

Many aren't just focused on weight either, but tell you all kinds of things, such as your body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, BMI and much, much more. This is a much better way of seeing the big picture of your health – your weight can only tell you so much.

We've been working hard to find the best smart scales for you. Throughout the list of products below, we've taken into consideration the features on offer, the design and the price of each product. That means below you should find the best option for your next scale.

On a budget? We've also ranked and rated the best cheap fitness trackers

(Image credit: Eufy)

1. Eufy Smart Scale C1 Makes tracking your weight and body composition simplicity itself Specifications Body composition: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Wi-Fi: No Maximum users: 16 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast, easy setup + Affordably priced + Excellent app Reasons to avoid - Fairly small platform

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 is the best smart scale you can buy today, and makes tracking your weight and body composition effortless.

Of all the scales we've tested, this was the fastest and easiest to set up. Just install the app, enter your name, height and gender, and you're ready to step aboard and start weighing. It takes mere seconds, and the scale can track up to 16 users (it will identify each person according to their weight and body stats).

Weight and body composition data was in line with that recorded by professional scales at our gym, and results were consistent across multiple weigh-ins.

There's no Wi-Fi connectivity, which means you'll need to have your phone within Bluetooth range in order to sync your data, but that's not a serious hardship – particularly since the scale can store up to 100 readings between syncs if it's out of range.

This is one of the smallest scales we've tested, with a platform measuring xxx xxxx . That makes it handy for small bathrooms where storage space is at a premium, but if you sometimes struggle with balance then you might find one of the many Withings Body smart scales a better choice,

Read our full Eufy Smart Scale C1 review

(Image credit: Withings)

2. Withings Body+ Collects all your health data in one convenient place Specifications Body composition: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Maximum users: 8 TODAY'S BEST DEALS ₹23,994 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Large non-slip platform + Feature-packed app + Syncs via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option

The Withings Body+ is another superb smart scale, with all the essential features you need for monitoring your health and weight. Setup isn't quite as effortless as the Eufy Smart Scale C1, but it's still straightforward, and if you have any other Withings devices (like a Withings Scanwatch, for example), all the data from these will be collated with info from your scale in one convenient dashboard.

The app also pulls in data from third-party apps like Apple Health and Google Fit, letting you see stats like your activity levels, and compare them with your changing weight and body composition metrics. If you're interested in getting a detailed overall picture of your health and developing better habits, it's a great choice.

Like Withings' other scales (listed below). the Body+ is well designed has a particularly large, bright display that's easy to read when standing up, and a sizeable toughened glass platform that makes it easy to balance. Measurements are consistent, and comparable with those from professional gym scales.

It's not the cheapest smart scale around, but the integration with other apps, devices and services is exceptional, and makes it easy to recommend.

Read our full Withings Body+ review

(Image credit: FitTrack)

3. FitTrack Dara A compact smart scale that's a great choice for families Specifications Body composition: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Wi-Fi: No Maximum users: 8 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Straightforward setup + Compact design + Accurate readings Reasons to avoid - App needs more detail

If you need a smart scale for travelling, the Bluetooth-only FitTrack Dara is an excellent option. It's super small and lightweight, and unlike some other scales (such as the Salter Curve) it doesn't require time-consuming reconfiguration each time it's moved.

Despite its compact design, it's solidly built and will easily handle the bumps and knocks of everyday use. That's particularly important here, as this is a scale built with families in mind.

Up to eight people can use it to track their weight and body composition (it will recognize each person automatically) and if you're a parent, you can create separate accounts for your children on your phone. Great if you want to keep an eye on their growth without them worrying about their weight.

Our only complaint about this excellent little scale is that its companion app doesn't provide as much information about each metric (body fat, muscle, water, BMI etc) as Withings Health Mate, and doesn't give you as much actionable advice.

However, if you're confident that you have a decent understanding of these stats, and how to adapt your lifestyle, the FitTrack Dara might be the perfect smart scale for you.

Read our full FitTrack Dara review

(Image credit: Withings)

4. Withings Body Cardio A smart scale that helps with more than just losing weight Specifications Body composition: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Maximum users: 8 TODAY'S BEST DEALS ₹36,999 View at Amazon 574 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Detailed body composition data + In-depth health metrics + Practical lifestyle advice Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Body Cardio is Withings' most advanced smart scale. Not only does it give an accurate measurement of your weight, muscle mass, body fat and so on, it can also provide an indication of your overall cardiovascular health, and help you take action to improve it.

The scale can measure both standing heart rate and pulse wave velocity. A lower heart rate is generally a sign of better fitness, while pulse wave velocity indicates how flexible your arteries are. Stiffer arteries mean your heart has to work harder to pump blood around your body.

If that sounds confusing, don't worry – it's all clearly explained when your data is synced with the Withings Health Mate app (via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi). together with practical advice to help you improve your readings.

This isn't a scale you'll want to be carrying often (it's much heavier than the others in this listing), but its two-layer design with no feet means it can be used on any type of floor. That's a real win if you want to weigh yourself in a carpeted bedroom – electric scales are usually only suitable for hard floors,

This is a premium scale, and has a price tag to match, but if you're interested in making long-term changes and improving your fitness rather than just losing weight, it could be well worth the investment.

Read our full Withings Body Cardio review

(Image credit: Withings)

5. Withings Body Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale A dependable smart scale if you don't need composition data Specifications Body composition data: No Bluetooth: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Maximum users: 8 TODAY'S BEST DEALS ₹16,997 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent companion app + Simple setup + Works via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - No body composition data

If you're only interested in your weight and BMI, rather than your full body composition, you can save a good chunk of cash by opting for this smart scale, which will give you only the information you want.

Although the Withings Body Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale tracks fewer metrics than the company's higher-end models, it still uses the same excellent smartphone app, and all your data is synced automatically in a matter of moments.

You can use the app to set a goal weight and monitor your progress over time, and as with Withings' other scales, you can see data from the scale alongside activity stats from third-party apps, which can be a great motivation to work on your lifestyle habits.

Don't have tine to check your phone? Not a problem; after you've completed several weigh-ins, you'll also be able to see a graph of your progress over time on the scale's high-contrast display each time you step on.

Read our full Withings Body Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale review