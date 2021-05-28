Best registry cleaners of 2021: Free and paid programs for Windows 10

In the modern world, most people know how to use a computer. However, device performance tends to decrease with time, and many people don’t know what to do when it comes to maintaining and repairing their PCs.

There are numerous tools out there to help you keep your computer running smoothly and at the speed that you expect. Things like virus removal programs are commonplace, but something that’s often overlooked is registry cleaning.

First, you need to understand that just about every single action that you take on your computer leaves a trail. Installing, uninstalling, and even just modifying programs can leave useless junk files cluttering your device. If not removed, these can cause a range of issues, including decreased performance and major errors.

In this article, we take a close look at some of the best registry cleaners available for Windows 10. These programs are all designed to scan your computer, identify useless files, and help you remove them. This, in turn, will help improve long-term speed and performance.

Restoro offers excellent system optimization solutions (Image credit: Restoro)

1. Restoro Best overall registry cleaner Reasons to buy + Quick, hassle-free registry scanning + Affordable prices across the board + Excellent free version available Reasons to avoid - Customer service is average at best - Limited scan configuration options

If you’re looking for a powerful all-around registry cleaner that’s both easy to use and packed full of industry-leading features, Restoro could be your best option. Along with advanced registry cleaning tools, you will also benefit from malware detection and removal features, designed to remove all traces of malicious files from your device.

On top of this, Restoro comes with great automatic monitoring solutions, providing real-time threat protection and enabling you to keep your device in optimal condition at all times.

There’s a decent free trial available, which comes with full scanning capabilities. However, you will need to upgrade to a paid license to access all registry repair tools. Prices start from a competitive $27.95 for a single-use license. Unlimited use licenses start at $41.95 per year for a single device or $58.95 per year for three devices.

Read the full review: Restoro

CCleaner is an extremely popular registry cleaner (Image credit: CCleaner)

2. CCleaner Best free registry cleaner Reasons to buy + Excellent “free forever” version + Streamlined easy-clean tools + Great selection of advanced management features Reasons to avoid - Free version contains invasive ads - Can affect the performance of low-end devices

CCleaner is an excellent option for those looking for a basic free registry cleaner. According to the company website, the program has been downloaded more than 2.5 billion times, which clearly shows how popular it is.

One of the main reasons for this popularity is the broad selection of tools that comes with the free version. These include full registry scanning and optimization features, and the beginner-friendly Easy Clean mode is excellent for those with little tech experience.

There’s also a Pro version of CCleaner that adds more advanced security tools, automatic app updates, internet tracker removal, and priority customer support. This does cost $24.95 per year, but it’s a small price to pay for keeping your device in good condition.

Read the full review: CCleaner

Iolo System Mechanic comes with excellent registry cleaning tools (Image credit: Iolo)

3. Iolo System Mechanic Best for complete system optimization Reasons to buy + Proven performance-boosting tools + So much more than just a registry cleaner + Real-time performance management Reasons to avoid - User interface is a little clunky and outdated - Quite expensive compared to some competitors

Although it’s far from the cheapest registry cleaner tool on the market, Iolo System Mechanic offers excellent PC optimization solutions for Windows 10 devices. Along with the expected registry cleaning tools, you will benefit from full antivirus and malware removal, hard drive protection, password management, and file recovery tools.

There is a free trial version but it’s only available for 30 days. Prices start at $3.96 per month ($23.96 per year with annual payments) for a premium system Mechanic plan, though this only includes basic optimization tools.

To unlock all features, you will need a System Mechanic Ultimate Defense subscription, which costs a much higher $63.96 per year.

Read the full review: Iolo System Mechanic

Wise Registry Cleaner includes basic free registry optimization tools (Image credit: WiseCleaner)

4. Wise Registry Cleaner Best for regular automatic registry cleaning TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Excellent scan scheduling tools + Fast, low-impact program + Impressive free registry cleaning tools Reasons to avoid - Will attempt to install other programs during setup - Lacks advanced tools and extra optimization features

The neat Wise Registry Cleaner tool is up there with the best free registry cleaners that we’ve used. It is a little light on advanced features, but the automatic scan scheduler is excellent.

On top of this, you can choose from three different scan modes, enabling you to scan where and for whatever you want. Most standard features are included with the free tool, but there’s a pro version available for advanced users.

AVG TuneUp has a range of PC performance optimization tools (Image credit: AVG)

Although most registry cleaners tend to be quite beginner-friendly and easy to use, AVG TuneUp stands out as being specifically targeted at tech newbies. It offers a suite of performance optimization tools, with noteworthy features including an automatic maintenance optimizer, recommendations for actions that you should be taking, and a secure file shredder.

At first glance, it appears that there’s an excellent free version. However, this only enables you to run a scan and identify any problems. You will have to upgrade to a premium plan before you can run the registry cleaner itself.

Read the full review: AVG TuneUp