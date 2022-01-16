Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases: how to protect your smartphone

If you've just bought yourself a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, you’ll want to keep it looking that way, right? In which case, you should consider purchasing one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases.

The handset isn't cheap, and nor is it invincible to knocks, scrapes, and other damage that can occur in daily use. As such, it's important to keep it protected.

Despite the device launching only recently, there are plenty of cases available, which can make things confusing. This is the reason we've narrowed things down for you, with ten of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases currently available.

Not only will all of the cases here keep your phone safe, they look good while doing so, with some even offering additional features, such as a kickstand. Consider the features that are important to you and check out the list below to find the right case for your needs.

We haven't had all of these Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Clear Cover Reliably subtle design Reasons to buy + Guaranteed to fit + Doesn't hide phone Reasons to avoid - Not exactly eye catching

For those for whom simplicity is as important as good protection, Samsung's official Galaxy S21 FE Clear Cover does the job well. Designed by Samsung, it's guaranteed to be the ideal fit for the device. In addition, a see-through case means you’ll still get a good view of the device itself, ensuring you don’t miss out on your shiny new purchase.

The case uses a hybrid polycarbonate and PMMA design that keeps the back of the phone extra safe, while a flexible TPU bumper surrounds all four sides. Simply put, your phone is safe even if you're prone to dropping it once in a while.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Clear Standing Cover Ideal for presenting Reasons to buy + Clear case design + Useful kickstand Reasons to avoid - Lacks some individuality

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Clear Standing Cover is effectively the same as Samsung's standard clear case, but with a very useful addition: a kickstand. Sporting the Samsung logo, flick out this kickstand on the rear of the device and you can use your phone for brief presentations with friends, watching content more comfortably, or setting up an extended video call without needing to prop up your phone.

In addition, a good-quality shock-absorbing TPU bumper wraps around all sides of the phone, plus the back of the case has a layer of polycarbonate to keep your device extra safe.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Clear Slim Strap Cover Convenient to hold on to Reasons to buy + Useful strap + Decent protection Reasons to avoid - Another clear option

It appears that Samsung is a fan of providing clear case options – but this one has a useful bonus feature: a strap. Slipping your fingers through the strap results in a far more secure grip of your device than simply holding it in the conventional way. It's detachable, too, for those times you'd rather go without.

The case itself is a little dull-looking, but the strap is available in a range of colors to help brighten things up a bit. The polycarbonate covering the rear and a flexible TPU bumper surrounding the edges provide good protection elsewhere.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

4. OtterBox Symmetry for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With added bacterial protection Reasons to buy + Looks stylish + Antibacterial protection Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

OtterBox's Symmetry range extends to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a choice of two colors. No matter the color you opt for, you get a silver-based antimicrobial additive built into the case to inhibit microbial growth, leaving your case cleaner on the whole.

As well as guarding against bacteria, you also get military standard protection, a super-thin profile, and the satisfaction that comes from knowing the case is made from 50% recycled plastic.

(Image credit: LifeProof)

5. LifeProof Wake for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Sustainable and stylish Reasons to buy + Made from sustainable material + Distinctive design Reasons to avoid - Design won't be for everyone

The LifeProof Wake case is made up of over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic, which in the main comes from salvaged fishing gear. Such material has been sculpted into a stylish wave pattern that won't suit everyone, but of which we’re quite a fan.

In addition, the case offers drop protection for up to 2m, with raised edges to keep your camera lenses and screen safe on those occasions your device is placed on a surface.

(Image credit: Caseology)

6. Caseology Nano Pop for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Inexpensively classy Reasons to buy + Two-tone color scheme + Stylish look Reasons to avoid - Little bit of effort involved in fitting

The Caseology Nano Pop is available in three colors, with each offering a two-tone effect that makes it more stylish looking. Designed to be fairly slim, it uses precise cutouts to ensure you can access key buttons and the camera lenses without any issues.

As well as looking super-smart, the Nano Pop cover delivers military grade protection, with the ability to disperse shocks when dropped or bumped. Just note that the case needs to be put onto the phone with the top left corner inserted first.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

7. OtterBox Defender for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rugged protection throughout Reasons to buy + Rugged design + Belt holster Reasons to avoid - Only one color option

Able to withstand four times as many drops as other cases that offer military standard protection, the OtterBox Defender is ideal for the most clumsy amongst us. Its rugged design still feels good in your hands, while its raised edges are ideal for protecting the camera and screen at all times.

Made from 50% recycled plastic, the case comes with antimicrobial technology, too, to stop bacterial growth. Plus, it has a holster that works as either a belt clip or as a hands-free kickstand.

(Image credit: Supcase)

8. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rugged in mostly every way Reasons to buy + Built-in screen protection + Kickstand and holster included Reasons to avoid - Built-in buttons

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is designed to be extra sturdy, offering up to 2 meters of drop protection thanks to its multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate design. Alongside this you’ll find a built-in screen protector that keeps the display safe from scratches.

A built-in kickstand allows you to easily watch shows hands-free, or set up your device for video calls. A rotatable holster rounds things off nicely, enabling you to easily attach your device to your belt.

(Image credit: Spigen)

9. Spigen Rugged Armor for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE A professional-looking finish Reasons to buy + Strong shock absorption + Carbon fiber design Reasons to avoid - Built-in buttons

The Spigen Rugged Armor case is a robust option that still looks very stylish and professional looking. A flexible TPU case with raised edges to keep the camera lenses and display safe, it includes air-cushion technology to deliver shock absorption.

Built-in buttons won't suit everyone, but they're tactile and feel good under your fingertips. Other features such as an anti-slip coating on the back and fingerprint-resistant surfaces also prove useful.

(Image credit: Caseology)

10. Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Straightforward protection Reasons to buy + Secure grip + Dual-layered protection Reasons to avoid - Understated color options

If a straightforward case is what you need, the Caseology Parallax does the job. It offers three somewhat muted color choices, but at least they ensure you'll always look professional. A dual-layered design, the case is drop-test certified and offers military-grade protection.

A tactile 3D surface means the Parallax feels good and secure in the hand, with raised bezels to keep your screen and lenses safe. This is a simple design, so there's no kickstand or holster, but it gets the job done well.