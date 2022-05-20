Best personal cloud storage of 2022

If you’re looking for the best personal cloud storage, you’ve come to the right place. The below guide will talk you through the best tools on the market, as well as their strengths, weaknesses, and pricing plans. In addition, we’ll also highlight key features for each solution, whether it concerns data security, scalability, or any other aspect of cloud storage.

As the world of cloud computing has evolved, the number of different platforms on the market has grown markedly. Today, there are a whole host of different cloud solutions to suit whatever your needs may be. While tools like Dropbox may represent one of the best business cloud storage services , there are also lesser-known options like Internxt that have fast become known as possibly the best free cloud storage available. There are also cloud services dedicated specifically to file syncing and document storage to consider as well.

For this guide, we’ve tested over 50 personal cloud storage solutions, looking at a variety of factors, including the storage size, price, ease of use, and more. If you want a straightforward guide telling you what the best cloud storage service for personal use is, we have you covered. Keep reading to find out our list of the best personal cloud storage services available today.

Best personal cloud storage services 2022

pCloud is a European-based secure cloud storage provider which is one of the few to sell on-off subscriptions (Image credit: Future)

Although pCloud may be a relative newcomer within the cloud storage market - the platform was launched in 2013 - it has already built up a strong following. Its popularity is primarily due to its unique “Lifetime” offering. If you opt for one of these payment plans, you simply pay a one-off fee in exchange for cloud storage lasting 99 years. While many other popular cloud storage services for personal use like Google Drive or Dropbox tie customers down to monthly rolling contracts, with pCloud you can secure more than enough storage for your everyday needs without worrying about recurring bills.

Another major plus-point of pCloud is the size of its storage offering. For a one-time payment of $175, users get 500GB of storage, 500GB link traffic, and the ability to access files for up to 30 days after they’ve been deleted. The Premium Plus plan, on the other hand, comes with a lifetime price of $350 and provides 2TB of storage. There is also a Family lifetime package and, if you aren’t quite ready to commit, free and monthly subscription options as well. While pCloud may not come with as wide a range of collaboration tools, this is unlikely to be much of an issue for personal clod use. Instead, simply enjoy the peace of mind that this straightforward, intuitive tool provides.

Read our full pCloud Cloud Storage review

(Image credit: Sync.com)

2. Sync cloud storage Best for security simplicity Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Robust security + Easy setup Reasons to avoid - Single-folder sync -



In a competitive market for the best personal cloud storage solutions, Sync.com stands out for its first-rate security, competitive pricing, and clear privacy policy. For personal use, Sync.com is easy to set up, so it doesn't matter if you’re a tech wiz or a relative novice, you shouldn’t have any trouble here. Sync is available for a fairly reasonable $8 a month when billed annually, which will provide users with 2TB of storage. However, there is also a free plan that still provides 5GB of storage and the option of a 30-day money-back guarantee so there is at least some flexibility with the cost.

Although the single-folder syncing is a bit of a drawback, which means you have a dedicated Sync folder on your computer. For personal use, however, this may not be much of a problem as there is unlikely to be much of a need for a complex file structure. The fact that Sync is a zero-knowledge provider - leaving you to manage your own encryption keys - puts robust security of your cloud data in your hands.

Sync cloud storage: Read the full review here

Google Drive allows easy and secure access to all of your content. Store, share, and collaborate on files and folders from any mobile device, tablet, or computer (Image credit: Google)

3. Google Drive cloud storage Best for those who are using Google Workspace Today's Best Deals VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + Generous amount of free storage + Integrated with Android devices Reasons to avoid - Web interface isn’t the best

Google Drive is a household name within the cloud storage market - but it wouldn’t be as popular as it is if all it had was name recognition. This is a cloud storage platform that has earned its user base (estimated at over one billion) by offering great functionality and ease of use. It does help, of course, that Google Drive comes pre-installed on most new Android phones but this free version may not offer enough storage for every user - capped at 15GB. If you need extra space, Google One is the name given to the paid-for option. This starts at $2 a month (or $20 annually) for 100GB. There are also Standard and Premium plans offering 200GB and 2TB respectively.

If you are someone that is already a keen user of Google’s other apps, including Gmail, Google Docs, and others, then Drive represents the obvious choice. The fact that it doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption is disappointing, but if users don’t need the most stringent security, then Google Drive’s benefits, including an intuitive interface and strong integration, may be enough.

Google Drive cloud storage: Read the full review here

IDrive provides secure cloud storage for PCs, Macs, iPhones, Android devices, servers, and other mobile devices all in one account for one low fee. (Image credit: Future)

If you are looking for a cloud storage solution that gives you the flexibility to alter your files, change your mind, and restore an earlier version, then iDrive is difficult to beat. Firstly you can recover deleted files easily but more impressively, iDrive stores up to 30 previous versions of each file, so you roll back your documents should need to. One particularly useful feature is the physical backup option iDrive gives users. Personal account holders can utilize Express Backup once a year, where they receive a temporary storage device, upload their data, and ship it back to iDrive. This provides a nice additional backup solution for users.

Other handy features include a facial recognition service for stored images, unlimited devices per user, and a centralized dashboard for users to manage their storage. Although the interface used to access these features isn’t the best, they still function well in a bare-bones way. For flexibility and backup credentials, iDrive is a fantastic personal cloud storage option.

Read our full IDrive cloud storage review here

IceDrive may be a relative newcomer, but it’s already a strong player in the cloud storage industry (Image credit: IceDrive)

5. Icedrive cloud storage Best option if you want to mirror your internal storage Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + First-rate security + Easy-to-use interface +

Reasons to avoid - Lacks collaboration features

Founded in 2019, IceDrive offers a slightly different approach to personal cloud storage, with the aim of the company’s drive-mounting software being that its cloud solution feels just like a physical hard drive. It’s thought that this feature will make accessing cloud storage easier and more intuitive and during testing, we haven’t noticed any discernable difference in speed between accessing an IceDrive folder and one located on a device’s internal storage.

Another major positive of IceDrive is its security credentials, with IceDrive being the only cloud provider to make use of the twofish algorithm, recognized as the most secure encryption algorithm available. Looking at the negatives, the lack of any collaboration features is a shame, and the fact that you only get 5GB of storage with the free plan (compared to 15GB with Google Drive) could be an issue for some.

IceDrive: Read the full review here

(Image credit: Future)

6. Apple iCloud Best for major Apple fans Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Polished user interface + Good mobile and desktop integration Reasons to avoid - No Android support

Another cloud service from one of the tech heavyweights, Apple iCloud comes with slick interface that you’d expect form the company that has launched such well-designed products as the iPhone and iPad. Having said that, iCloud was slightly slow to the cloud market, particular compared to the other industry leaders like Google and Dropbox.

Apple is fast making up for things though with iCloud. The cloud platform is esigned to work in the background, syncing important files so you can readily access them from any device. However, you probably won't want that device to be using the Android operating system. Apple iCloud support is non-existnent for Android users unless they opt for a long-winded workaround of logging in to the iCloud web portal in an Android browser. The inability to roll back documents to previous versions is also underwhelming.

Read our full Apple iCloud Drive review here

OneDrive comes by default with Microsoft's popular Windows operating system and gives you 5GB storage space for free (Image credit: microsoft)

7. Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage Best for those who are invested with Microsoft Office Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Genrous file size limit + Can edit files online without downloading them Reasons to avoid - Lacking advanced features

As with Google Drive, the main benefit of Microsoft OneDrive may be the way it integrates with the well-known operating system created by the same company - in this case, Windows. So, if you’re a frequent Windows user, you may find the way that OneDriver meshes nicely with Windows 10 and Windows 11 is a huge draw.

As with some of the other platforms mentioned here, the fact that the free plan only offers up to 5GB of storage feels a little on the low side, but otherwise, OneDrive’s pricing structure is fairly generous (if not the easiest to follow). For example, the Standalone plan comes with 100GB of space for just $1.99 a month. If you don’t need too many advanced features and are already a Windows user, then OneDrive is likely to fit the bill.

Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage: Read the full review here

(Image credit: Dropbox)

One of the early front-runners in the cloud market, Dropbox launched the first version of its platform all the way back in 2008. Since then, the cloud market has become significantly more competitive but Dropbox is still holding its own. The current iteration of the platform benefits from several features that are sure to come in handy for personal use, including photo library backup and a built-in document scanner.

There is no end-to-end encrytption unfortunately which is likely to put off the most security-conscious users as could the price-tag. The free tier only comes with 2GB of storage (substantially less than some of the other platforms mentioned here and the Plus plan will set you back $9.99 a month for 2TB of storage for a single user. Family plans start at $16.99 a month.

Read our full Dropbox cloud storage review

(Image credit: MEGA)

Although MEGA was originally the brainchild of infamous tech celebrity Kim Dotcom, he has since moved on and MEGA is more of a standard cloud storage app. The way that it provides security is anything but rudimentary, however. As well as offering end-to-end encryption, MEGA publishes all of its source code on GitHub so users can constantly peruse it for vulnerabilities.

MEGA’s support for versioning and practically any device also makes this a versatile option for personal use. It does lack a free online office suite that other cloud platforms mentioned here provide, however, which could be a major drawback for more casual tech users.

Read our full MEGA cloud storage review here

(Image credit: Egnyte)

10. Egnyte Best for those mixing business and personal use Reasons to buy + Plenty of third-party integrations + Excellent user management Reasons to avoid - A bit too business focused

Egnyte is a more than decent cloud storage platform and at it’s simplest, it offers a web app for accessing a file system that you can administer as needed, as well as desktop sync applications that ensures locally stored files are automatically saved to the cloud. However, it quickly becomes clear that the complexity on offer here is better suited to business customers. That's why we could only put it in 10th place on the list of best personal cloud storage solutions.

For example, real-time collaboration is available for users pf Microsoft 365 and Google Drive, which while handy, is unlikely to get much use if you just want to backup the odd email attachment or family photo. Still if you are looking for a clear, speedy user interface, with a few user management features thrown in, then Egnyte could be the cloud solution for you.

Check out our full Egnyte cloud storage review here

How to choose the best personal cloud storage for you

Choosing the best personal cloud storage ultimately depends on what you are looking for. As we've said, the cloud market has grown and diversified markedly from the early days, so whether you are looking for a big standard offering, more advanced features, free solutions, or security-focused ones, there’s bound to be a platform that’s right for you.

If you’re undecided as to which personal cloud storage solution is right for you, make a list of the essentials. How much storage do you need? How many devices do you use? Which operating system is most commonly installed? Once you’ve answered some of these questions, it’s just a case of comparing price tags and user feedback - and hopefully, the above guide should help.

How we tested the best personal cloud storage providers?

We’ve tested over 50 different cloud solutions, comparing them across a range of factors, from security credentials to price, and added features. We’ve spent some time with each of the reviewed platforms rating them for usability and support. Of course, there’s no sure-fire way of asserting that a particular cloud storage solution is the best one for you. Fortunately, many of the above platforms come with free or money-back trial periods, so you can try before you buy.

In terms of the technical criteria, we’ve looked at the download and upload speeds of each cloud solution, as well as several other aspects that are likely to be important for personal users. The above short-list presents what we think are the best personal cloud storage platforms on the market. We’re sure at least one of them will suit your needs.