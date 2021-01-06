Best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases to protect your device

Any new phone is an investment, but that’s arguably even more true when you have an iPhone 12 Pro Max in your pocket.

Apple’s largest iPhone is also 2020's most expensive, and with the sleek design offering little in the way of grip, a case is a must.

We’ve dug through the options to showcase ten of the finest protective cases for your shiny new iPhone, to ensure both the gorgeous design and huge display stay in one piece.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 12 Pro Max cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections – ranked by price - take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone 12 cases you can buy right now

(Image credit: Catalyst)

1. Catalyst Influence Series case Slimline drop protection with a splash of color TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Slim design with a grippy surface + Customizable button cut-outs… Reasons to avoid - …that are a little on the ‘loud’ side

This delightful offering from Catalyst is a solid, slimline case with built-in air cushions, as well as the option to add a wrist strap, carabiner, or shoulder strap to multiple different spots.

The customization doesn’t end there, either, with swappable buttons and straps of varying colors. Even if those aren’t your thing, the sleek design and drop protection make this a solid choice.

(Image credit: Gear4)

2. Gear4 Crystal Palace case No, not like the sports team TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly slim design + Soft-touch finish Reasons to avoid - May look a little cheap

If you want to make your phone bulletproof, then you can do a lot worse than this Gear4 effort which actually uses the same material as bulletproof glass.

Its soft-touch design adds just the right amount of grip, and it offers the company’s own antimicrobial treatment to kill bacteria using a coating.

(Image credit: Speck)

3. Speck Presidio2 Grip case Grip and protection in a slimline design TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Easier to hold + Microban protection Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish of cases

Speck’s Presidio2 case is packed with clever tech, including an airbag-inspired ‘armor cloud’ to prevent damage from a drop, and a soft-touch (but still very grippy) finish.

Perhaps most interesting is the company’s Microban protection, which reduces bacteria growth by 99% on the case – particularly important during the times we live in.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe MagSafe and a great range of colors TODAY'S BEST DEALS ₹4,900 View at Apple India Reasons to buy + More stable wireless charging + Option to add extra accessories Reasons to avoid - Pretty expensive for a silicone case

Despite being larger than the other iPhone 12 models, Apple has kept the price of its Silicone Case with MagSafe the same for its supersized flagship as for the rest of the range.

That’s a good thing, as this case fits the contours of the device and offers the ability to add magnetically attached card holders and card mounts to the back.

Of course, the real draw is MagSafe charging, and if you have one of Apple’s new chargers to take advantage of it, you’ll find a more stable and secure charge.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

5. OtterBox Figura Series case An artistic MagSafe option TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Gorgeous two-tone designs + MagSafe compatibility Reasons to avoid - Again, not cheap for a silicone case

Being exclusive to the Apple Store has its advantages, with OtterBox’s cases being some of the first to support MagSafe wireless charging and accessories.

Offering a more artistic touch than the standard Apple Silicone case, the Figura Series has a two-tone, almost watercolor aesthetic that looks great in all four options.

Your screen and camera system are protected by a raised ridge, too.

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

6. Urban Armor Gear Civilian case Earns the name TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime ₹3,999 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid protection + Tactile buttons Reasons to avoid - Military-inspired design won’t be for everyone

If your brand has the word ‘armor’ in it, you’d expect some impressive protection and the Urban Armor Gear Civilian is an excellent option.

Using ‘HyperCush’ technology to absorb impact but with impressively light construction, it’s compatible with wireless charging and meets ‘military standard’ drop tests.

The more tactile sized buttons offer a satisfying ‘click’ as well, although some users have reported that it’s not the easiest to grip.

(Image credit: Mous)

7. Mous Limitless iPhone 12 Pro Max case Sturdy like an oak tree TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Capable of taking some punishment + MagSafe compatible Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Another MagSafe compatible case, this clever case from Mous actually absorbs impacts using ‘Airoshock’ technology. In simpler terms, the case is designed to take a beating so that your phone doesn’t.

It also offers raised edges to protect your display, while also coming in some pretty smart designs, including wood paneling.

You’ll pay extra for that protection, but it’s cheaper than buying a new phone screen.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

8. OtterBox iPhone 12 Pro Max Defender Series Pro case Long name, great case TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly rugged construction + Grippy surface Reasons to avoid - Lacking in style

It’s OtterBox again, but this one is a little different in that it’s a much more buttoned-up case than the previous OtterBox case on this list.

This more utilitarian case offers an antimicrobial technology to protect against bacteria, a polycarbonate shell to protect against drops, and an included ‘holster’ that doubles as a belt clip and hands-free kickstand.

It does add some heft around the outside of the case, but if you’re not likely to keep your phone in your pocket, it’s ideal.

(Image credit: Incipio)

9. Incipio Stashback case A hidden compartment and a great all-round case TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Handy card holder + 14ft drop protection Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

While many iPhone cases offer a card holder (or in Apple’s case, an optional attachment), Incipio’s Stashback makes your cards accessible from the front of the device.

It does this via a sliding mechanism (as you can see in the image), but that doesn’t come at the cost of protection. In fact, with scratch-resistant material and a raised edge around the screen, it’ll keep your phone in one piece for drops of up to 14 feet.

Unfortunately, the price of that is wireless charging – the Stashback won’t work with Qi-standard wireless chargers, nor will it work with MagSafe chargers.

(Image credit: Apple)

10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Leather Sleeve with MagSafe Something a little different TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + All-round protection + Handy wrist strap Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for ‘point and click’ camera enthusiasts

Apple’s premium case offering is, as you’d expect, a perfect fit for your phone. Its leather exterior may make it a little too large for pockets, but a handy strap makes it a little easier to keep with you.

Then there’s the useful window that shows the time, plus a place to store a credit card, as well as MagSafe compatibility for charging and adding accessories.