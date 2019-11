Best free proxy services of 2019: surf the internet anonymously

If you want to protect your privacy online, one of the simplest ways to do that is using a proxy server.

Effectively, it serves as a gateway between you and the internet, so when using a proxy server the details of the websites you visit and other online history is saved to that server, rather than to your computer.

This allows for a degree of anonymous surfing, with the caveat that proxy servers will often save at least some details. This means a full investigation of the server records may make it possible to personally identify you.

However, this is unlikely to be a problem for most people, and proxy servers otherwise provide a useful if basic way to avoid the extensive advertiser tracking and routine privacy intrusions that are now commonplace online.

(Image credit: VPNBook)

Speedy, anonymous browsing from a service that won't keep data indefinitely

Extremely fast performance

Blocks adverts and other nuisances

Clear logging policy

In addition to its titular virtual private network, VPNBook provides a free SSL-encrypted web proxy for a spot of anonymous browsing. Take your pick from proxy servers based in the US, UK, France, or Canada, or let the proxy pick one at random.

In our tests, VPNBook was extremely fast, and its address bar/banner was unobtrusive. It also blocked ads and some scripted elements from web pages, which can be beneficial for privacy (though we’d appreciate being given a choice), and it supports HTTPS connections.

Like all free web proxies, VPNBook keeps web logs, which it can use to report illegal activity, but these are deleted automatically after a week.

It’s not perfect, but VPNBook’s speed, convenience and clear policy on logging make it our pick for the best free web proxy 2019.

Try it online: VPNBook Free Web Proxy

(Image credit: Hide My Ass)

A free web proxy for ad-hoc private browsing from three remote locations

Servers in the US, UK, or Netherlands

Supports HTTPS connections

Large banner placed at top of each web page

Hide My Ass offers a free web proxy service that’s very handy when you want to browse privately, but don’t have time or permission to download additional software or browser extensions. There are limitations – the premium software offers faster speeds, more secure encryption, and active malware protection – but for a quick bit of browsing, it’s a good option.

Hide My Ass’s free proxy masks your identity and IP address, connecting via servers in the US, UK, or Netherlands (other options are visible in the drop-down menu, but are only accessible in the premium edition). The free service also places a large banner at the top of each web page, but it’s an advertisement for Hide My Ass’s own products – your data isn’t forwarded to third-party advertisers. It also supports HTTPS connections.

Hide My Ass’s web proxy service collects log files, which include your IP address, the URLs you visit, which pages and files you viewed, and when. It stores this data for 30 days – a policy that pushed it into second place.

Try it online: Hide My Ass

(Image credit: KProxy)

KProxy is fast and free, with a portable browser for surfing on the move

Dead easy to set up

Comes built into a portable version of Firefox

Some restrictions on usage

KProxy offers a browser-based service, an extension for Chrome or Firefox, and a portable version of Firefox available with the extension already installed – a nice touch that lets you use the proxy on PCs at school, university or work.

Setup is a piece of cake – once the extension is installed, pick a remote server (the free version offers several options in Montreal and Munich) and click ‘Connect’. Secure HTTPS connections are supported.

The paid-for version, KProxy Pro, gives you access to ‘premium servers’, which it claims are ‘never overloaded’, implying that the free service may sometimes slow down under the weight of traffic, but we barely saw any impact on speed.

As ever with free services, there are limitations: you can only browse free for three hours at a stretch, or until you’ve reached your 300MB data cap. Once you hit this limit, you might see a tab prompting you to purchase a premium account, but this isn’t mandatory – you can reconnect again free after taking a breather for 30 minutes.

When it comes to KProxy’s privacy policy, the firm notes: “You also understand that despite our best efforts this service may not provide a 100% guarantee of privacy and anonymity. In accordance with our privacy policy, KProxy reserves the right to turn over the IP addresses of users who abuse our system either to the appropriate legal authorities, or to those against whom abuse has been perpetrated.”

Try it online: KProxy

(Image credit: Privoxy)

Turn a home PC into a remote proxy server to anonymize your internet use

A feasible option for streaming or gaming

Neat in combination with LogMeIn Hamachi

Performance depends on your net connection at home

Privoxy might not have a flashy graphical interface, but it’s not too tricky to set up. The main difference between this and the other free software here is that you’ll need your own PC to act as a proxy server when you’re elsewhere (so you can access the internet from a public Wi-Fi network as though you were using it from home).

Our friends at Lifehacker have put together a handy guide to securing and anonymizing your internet connection using Privoxy together with LogMeIn Hamachi. Once set up, this duo will protect all incoming and outgoing data – not just that accessed via your browser – making it a feasible option for streaming or gaming. The drawbacks is that you’ll need to leave a PC on at home, and a sluggish home connection will leave you frustrated.

Like other free web proxies, Hamachi logs your IP address, the sites you visit, the pages and files you view, and when you view them. It may also use tracking cookies to collect anonymous information about you.

Download here: Privoxy

(Image credit: FilterBypass)

Very handy for unblocking videos

Impressive set of extra security features

Unblocks YouTube and Dailymotion

Retail and banking services are blocked

FilterBypass is a web proxy service with extra security features available at the click of a mouse, including URL encryption, page encryption, and the ability to disable scripts and cookies – features that are often limited to premium proxies.

FilterBypass supports YouTube and Dailymotion, making it easy to access videos that are blocked in your country. It supports HTTPS, but online stores and banking services are blocked (a way for the company to protect its back in case your data is somehow intercepted).

There’s no mention on the site of where the proxy servers are located, but in our tests, data was routed via Germany.

FilterBypass logs your activity using its services, and – like all free web proxies – will release this information if it’s necessary for a criminal investigation, but it only keeps these logs for a week.

Try it online: FilterBypass

(Image credit: Proxysite)

Free proxy with paid-for VPN option

Change user-agents

Set default referrer

VPN option

ProxySite is a free proxy that also aims to provide anonymous surfing. The privacy policy states that any logs are deleted after 14 days, but because it makes extensive use of Google advertising is does warn that advertising cookies may be stored in your browser, unless you specifically prevent this using your browser settings.

However, while some proxy services focus on anonymity and privacy, ProxySite has a couple of settings that could make it potentially useful for a wider audience.

For example, in the ProxySite settings you can select from a wide range of user-agents. On the one hand, this makes it less likely anyone could possibly identify the actual device that you are using, but it does also mean that webmasters and web designers could use it to test accessibility options on their own sites.

There's also an option to set a custom referrer rather than a real one, which is another interesting privacy protection, especially for a free tier.

There is a paid-for version of ProxySite available, which is effectively a VPN service that provides encryption, and also aims to correct compatibility and display problems that can sometimes plague proxy services, especially free ones.

ProxySite Premium is available for $9.99 when paid monthly, or $5.99 if pre-paid for a year.