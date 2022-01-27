Best crossplay games: top titles to play with friends across platforms

If you're on the hunt for the best crossplay games, then you're in the right place. Crossplay games are growing in number by the day, meaning that anyone hoping to play the latest FPS, MMO, or frantic cooking game with their friends online – regardless of the platform they're using – has more avenues to do so than ever. It’s never been easier to play with people all over the world.

So what exactly are crossplay games? Crossplay games allow for cross-platform play, in other words, they allow you to play online multiplayer with friends, no matter what platform they're on. So, for example, if you're playing Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5, you can still play with friends on PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

In previous console generations, whether you picked up a PlayStation or Xbox may have been largely influenced by what hardware your friends had. If your friends were all playing online together on Xbox One, you may not have wanted to pick up a PS4. In the current generation, it's increasingly important as players no longer want to have to choose their hardware based on what platform their friends are playing on - especially given that many still can't get their hands on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console.

Fortunately, a lot of developers and publishers have noticed the shift - which has perhaps been made easier by the similar processing architecture that recent PlayStation and Xbox consoles have shared. We're now seeing more crossplay games than ever before, as more and more developers open up their online games so that those who play them can play with their friends, even if they're not all using the same system.

Below, we've rounded up the top games that support cross-platform play across console and PC. While not all of these games allow for crossplay across all platforms, we picked the ones that work across at least two. So, read on for the best crossplay games right now.

Best crossplay games

Halo Infinite A masterful return Reasons to buy + Liberating and expansive gameplay + An evocative and enthralling story + Impeccable sound design Reasons to avoid - Can only equip one piece of equipment - Reload animations and cutscenes can stutter

Platforms that support crossplay: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Consisting of a free-to-play multiplayer and a campaign mode (purchased separately), Halo Infinite truly revitalizes the series. From the campaign's captivating story, vast map and liberating gameplay, to a multiplayer offering that's hard to put down, developer 343 Industries has created a game that will resonate with veteran Halo fans and inspire a new generation of players.

The great news about Halo Infinite's multiplayer is that it allows for absolute cross-platform play, so those on Xbox console can play with PC and vice versa. Given that Halo Infinite isn't available on PlayStation or Switch, this is unfortunately one for Xbox and PC players only.

Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone is a smashing battle royale game Reasons to buy + Huge, interesting map + Tight, responsive gunplay + Tense Gulag encounters + Contracts offer a new way to play Reasons to avoid - Uninventive weaponry - Killstreaks can be overpowered

Platforms that support crossplay: PS4, Xbox One and PC (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility)

Call of Duty: Warzone has taken on a life of its own since it became a standalone battle royale game, giving the likes of Fortnite and PUBG a run for their money.

Warzone's shooting is satisfying, its map rewarding to explore, and it offers more than enough interesting concepts like the Gulag and Contracts to make each match feel wholly unique, wherever you land. It's updated regularly too, with new content, modes, operators and skins providing players with plenty of things to do whenever they boot up the game.

What's more, Warzone supports crossplay across all the platforms it's available on and when its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version lands this year, that'll support crossplay too.

Apex Legends A battle royale legend Reasons to buy + Fun, fluid gameplay + Ingenious Ping System + Stellar lineup of personalities Reasons to avoid - A few weapons need refining - Battle Pass is mundane

Platforms that support crossplay: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch

Apex Legends is another contender vying for the battle royale crown. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and set in the Titanfall universe, Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale shooter where teams of three go up against 57 other players to try to gather loot and be the last person (or squad) standing.

However, unlike Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends sees players take on a class, each represented by a unique character (imagine Fortnite mixed with Overwatch and you’ll be on the right track.)

Apex Legends is the perfect battle royale game for those who enjoy the genre's premise but can't get on board with Fortnite's building or PUBG's hyper-competitiveness – and it's free-to-play. Plus, different classes, abilities and limited-time events make for a more dynamic experience overall.

The best part? Apex Legends has crossplay across all platforms. Given it's available on pretty much every modern platform, that means you can play with friends (for free) no matter what hardware they own.

Destiny 2 Eyes up Guardian Reasons to buy + One of the best feeling FPSs + Unique FPS experiences like Raids and Dungeons + Built to be played with friends Reasons to avoid - Rough onboarding for new players - Can become expensive if you continue to buy in - Not a great solo experience

Platforms that support crossplay: PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Xbox One, PS5 and PC

Destiny 2 may have released five years ago, but Bungie's online-multiplayer shooter is still going strong - and constantly evolving - with regular updates breathing fresh life into the title.

Destiny 2 isn't exactly kind to newcomers, but once you get into it (and we strongly advise to play with a group of friends) you'll find yourself hooked and likely setting up regular Raiding sessions with your posse.

Like Apex Legends, Destiny 2 is not only a fantastic FPS, it's one of the best crossplay games right now, allowing players across all platforms to play together, though, unfortunately, the game isn't available on Switch.

Dead by Daylight Tap into your killer instinct Reasons to buy + Straightforward premise + Good variety of characters + Licensed killers available to buy Reasons to avoid - Can become repetitive - Buggy at times

Platforms that support crossplay: PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC

Looking for an online horror to have you and your friends on tenterhooks (and literal hooks)? Then Dead by Daylight may be for you. This asymmetric survival horror has a pretty simple premise: if you're a survivor then you want to repair all the generators and escape the killer, if you're the killer then you want to hunt down all the survivors and sacrifice them all to the Entity by hanging them on hooks.

What takes this simple premise to the next level is the variety of killers and survivors on offer (all with different playstyles) and the option to purchase licensed horror movie characters like Ghostface and Pinhead. Add to that a variety of items, perks, and add-ons and Dead by Daylight becomes one of the best horror games out there.

It's also one of the best crossplay games available, with cross-platform play supported on all platforms. However, playing the mobile version on Android and iOS can only play with each other.

Rocket League Have a ball Reasons to buy + Easy for newcomers to pick up + Combines soccer with racing + A league-based system online + Plenty of vehicle customizations and modes Reasons to avoid - If you don't like soccer or racing, it may not be for you

Platforms that support crossplay: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Rocket League, the incomparable physics-based rocket-car soccer game, remains one of the most popular online games right now - and it's not hard to see why.

Rocket League's basic premise is simple (knock the ball into the goal), making it easy for anyone to pick up, while the ability to crossplay with friends means that - no matter what platform your friend is playing on - you can team up.

Matches range from 1-v-1 to 4-v-4, so there’s a lot of flexibility when it comes to gathering your friends to play together. And it is certainly better to play with friends as Rocket League is a game that requires ceaseless communication, as you try to coordinate your team into a speeding carousel of goalkeeping, defending and attacking. There’s also a league-based system online, so you get a nice sense of progression as your team grows from a fumbling mess into a well-oiled machine.

Fortnite Battle Royale All aboard the battle bus Reasons to buy + Vibrant world + Fun combat + Unique building mechanic + Excellent monetization Reasons to avoid - Constantly shifting world

Platforms that support crossplay: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices

Fortnite has had a meteoric rise since its release in 2017, and it's not hard to see why. The free-to-play battle royale game offers players an energetic and enjoyable online multiplayer experience, and throwing in some building mechanics to set it aside from its competitors.

Fortnite has become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon, and it's not hard to see why: it's fun, fast-paced and constantly recieving updates. More importantly, it has a concept that almost anyone can get to grips with: just be the last person standing.

Fornnite is arguably the best crossplay game on this list due to the the number of platforms it covers. Not only does it support cross-platform play on consoles and PC, but on mobile devices too.

PUBG Winner, winner, chicken dinner Reasons to buy + Challenging and competitive + Free-to-play + Addictive multiplayer experience + Premise is straightforward Reasons to avoid - Can become repetitive - Competitive nature can make it hard for new players to get to grips with

Platforms that support crossplay: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Created by the father of the Battle Royale genre Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (or PUBG) was arguably the first fully-realized Battle Royale game. Greene had previously made mods for other games based on the Japanese film ‘Battle Royale’, however PUBG was the first full game dedicated to letting you fight to be “the last player standing” and it paved the way for the other games in this list.

PUBG is arguably much more intense than the likes of Fortnite, relying on combat rather than mechanics such as building, but if you prefer a challenging and pure battle royale then PUBG will likely be right up your street - and it's even more enticing now it's gone free-to-play.

If you're on console, you'll be pleased to know you can play crossplay with console players on other platforms however, at present, console and PC players can't play together.

Platforms that support crossplay: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility)

Overwatch 2 may be on the way, but the original Overwatch remains one of the best team-based online multiplayer games available. Between it's plethora of maps, diverse cast of characters and variety of gameplay modes, and regular events, Overwatch still feels fresh six years after release.

Developer Blizzard only added support for cross-platform play to Overwatch in 2021, but you can now play the first-person shooter with friends on any platform.

Platforms that support crossplay: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility)

Minecraft released 11 years ago, but it's still as popular as ever with adults and kids alike. The sandbox survival game allows players to build with blocks in a 3D-generated world, providing a perfect creative outlet for those artistically inclined.

If you're less creative, there's also the option to explore the world, harvest resources, craft items and square-up to enemies.

While Minecraft Bedrock Edition does support crossplay, the Java Edition does not. So if you and your friends want to play together across platforms, you both need the Bedrock Edition.

FAQs

Why aren't all games crossplay?

There are a few major players leading the charge here. Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative means that many Xbox titles, once bought, can also be played on PC. Given Microsoft develops both the Xbox platform and the Windows operating system, this seems pretty straightforward – and enables crossplay on some (though not all) Play Anywhere games.

We’re seeing a growth of cross-play in AAA games between Xbox and PlayStation – and despite the latter lagging behind on this front, progress is being made.

But there is a development cost to including crossplay; hence why you don't see it across the board. If the code for a game isn't written to allow play of this kind, it's not that simple to introduce retrospectively either.

Prior to the crossplay launch being launched for Overwatch, developer Wes Yanagi commented that "implementing crossplay for Overwatch is more difficult than people realize" (via GameSpot).

Shawn Layden, former chairman of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, was also widely quoted for saying that "enabling crossplay isn't just about flipping a switch and 'there you go'. It's a very multi-dimensional kind of attribute or feature" (via Eurogamer).

Even as it becomes more technically possible, platform manufacturers can also be hesitant – cough, Sony, cough – to open up cross-platform play, given they want players to be on their platform and not any others.

What’s the difference between crossplay games and cross-platform games?

We know, there are a lot of terms with the word “cross”-something in gaming these days. Crossplay and cross-platform are two that can be easily confused. The difference between crossplay and cross-platform games is, mainly, that a game that supports crossplay is one in which players on different platforms can play together via online multiplayer. So, for example, even though you’re on Xbox and your friend is on PlayStation, you can still play together on Fortnite.

A cross-platform release is slightly different. It just means that a game is available on multiple platforms. A game might be released with Xbox, PlayStation and Switch versions, making it cross-platform, but it won't necessarily include the crossplay support that allows players on these different platforms to play online together.

However, cross-platform play is the same as crossplay, as it means you can play with others across platforms. Confusing, we know.

What about cross-gen games?

While we're on the subject of "cross" terms. You may have heard this similar term – cross-gen games – thrown around in gaming articles or community forums, since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it doesn't really have anything to do with crossplay.

Cross-gen games are those that are released on more than one generation of consoles – like how GTA 5 was released on both PS4/Xbox One and PS3/Xbox 360, or how The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released on Wii U as well as Nintendo Switch.

Sometimes cross-gen games do support cross-play; Call of Duty Warzone, for example, offers cross-play across both last-gen and current-gen consoles plus PC, meaning whatever platform you're playing on, you can join your friends.