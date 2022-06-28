Williams vs Tan live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

There's no bigger story in tennis than Serena Williams' comeback, but at the age of 40 and having last completed a competitive singles match in June of last year, will this be farewell or the start of something very special? The honor of facing the living legend on Centre Court has been bestowed upon Harmony Tan, who has never come close to experiencing anything quite like this before. Read on as we explain how to watch a Williams vs Tan live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Has a clash between the world No.115 and a wildcard ranked at No.1,204 ever received this much attention before? Of course not, because Serena's no ordinary wildcard. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is, to many, the greatest player in the history of the women's game, and the fact that she's been stuck on 24 grand slam titles for the past five years will be torturing her.

It means she's still one short of matching Margaret Court's record 24-slam haul and, most agonizingly of all, is that she's come within a whisker of pulling level on four separate occasions. She returned to action at Eastbourne last week, albeit in the doubles draw, where she looked a little slow across the ground, but when she got a chance to plant her feet and swing there was no stopping her.

Tan, 24, has endured a difficult season that's seen her drop out of the top 100, but she warmed up for Wimbledon with an impressive run to the semis of the Veneto Open. With the crowd in full voice and greatness on the other side of the net, could she do the unthinkable? Here's how to watch a Williams vs Tan live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Williams vs Tan: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE, with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Williams vs Tan will follow the match between Rafael Nadal and Francisco Cerundolo, which is expected to start at around 3pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

How to live stream Williams vs Tan: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem. Williams vs Tan will follow the match between Rafael Nadal and Francisco Cerundolo, which is expected to begin at around 12am AEST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Viewers can also fire up a free Williams vs Tan live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Stan Sport is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Williams vs Tan: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

Tennis fans can watch Williams vs Tan on ESPN Plus in the US. The match is set to get underway after Rafael Nadal's clash with Francisco Cerundolo, which is expected to begin at around 10am ET / 7am PT on Tuesday morning. Williams vs Tan is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a strong chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month.

How to live stream Williams vs Tan and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Williams vs Tan set to begin after Rafael Nadal's match with Francisco Cerundolo, which is expected to start at around 10am ET / 7am PT on Tuesday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Williams vs Tan live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

