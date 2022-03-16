West Indies vs England live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

The Windies dug in to deny the tourists a morale-boosting victory in the opener, and a change of scene to the Kensington Oval means things are looking promising for the 2nd Test of this three-match series. Read on as we explain how to watch a West Indies vs England live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

A lifeless pitch meant that wickets were always going to be hard to come by, but England at last played a positive game. Joe Root's declaration ultimately wasn't quite alluring enough for Kraigg Brathwaite to pounce on, but England have something to build on in the second battle.

Root, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow all notched centuries, as did the magnificent Nkrumah Bonner, who followed up his one-man show with a stubborn, game-killing final stand alongside Jason Holder.

Ground conditions meant that England's much-maligned bowling unit got a reprieve in the opening Test, but the pressure's back on, with Chris Woakes and Jack Leach in particular looking to quieten their detractors.

It's all to play for, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 West Indies vs England Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

How to watch a West Indies vs England live stream in UK

Much like for the Ashes, you can watch West Indies vs England exclusively on BT Sport, with play set to begin at 2pm GMT on each day of the 2nd Test, starting Wednesday. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch West Indies vs England Test cricket from outside your country

In the UK, Australia, India, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch West Indies vs England in Australia for FREE

Cricket fans Down Under can watch West Indies vs England on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with play starting at 1am AEDT on each day of the 2nd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

West Indies vs England live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch West Indies vs England in the US, with play set to begin at 10am ET / 7am PT on each day of the 2nd Test. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month.

How to watch West Indies vs England: live stream Test cricket in India

In India, you can watch watch the entire West Indies vs England Test series on premium sports platform Fancode. Play gets underway at 7.30pm IST on each day of the 2nd Test. Fancode can be accessed exclusively through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. A monthly subscription costs Rs 99, or you can sign up for a year for Rs 499/year. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to use a VPN as described above.

How to watch West Indies vs England in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the West Indies vs England 2nd Test on Sky Sport. Play gets underway at 3am NZDT across all five days of the Test. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99.

