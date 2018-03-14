How to set up your TV for the perfect picture

Today's TV images have never looked better. Indeed, the latest 4K Ultra HD HDR screens with Wide Color Gamut are so good that broadcasters and content providers are struggling to offer programmes able to truly do them justice.

These 3840 x 2160 televisions offer four times the pixel density of regular Full HD sets which means more detail. Other technologies like Quantum Dot , OLED and enhanced WCG panels mean the quality of each pixel has also improved, and now have a depth and vibrancy that leaves yesterday's TVs looking positively pallid. HDR (High Dynamic Range) is another new technology that looks set to revolutionise the humble television set, and we're seeing a number of TVs and media devices (such as the Xbox One S) which take advantage of the new tech.

Yet despite all this, it's still possible to buy the best and see the worst.

If you inadvertently view your new screen on a preset with colors set to sear or ramp all the picture processing modes to Max (because that's bound to be for the best, right?) you'll be left wondering just why you upgraded your viewing in the first place.

The good news is that fine tuning your screen is not that difficult (in fact it's easy), and you really can't go that far wrong. You don't need to be a calibration wizard.

And even if you do get into a multicoloured motion-blurring muddle, we have an easy fix for that as well - just hit the Factory Reset.

So pick-up that remote, and let's have a play…