How to pick up cheap movies on iTunes every day

You would think, in the day and age of digital content, that it would cost less to pick up a digital file than a blu-ray disc, given it's little more than a collection of ones and zeroes transferred via the internet.

But the sad truth is that in many cases, you'll still need to pay as much for a digital movie as you would a printed disc, especially with sales.

The good news is that there's an easy way to save a good chunk of change picking up digital movies, thanks to 20th Century Fox.

The app, Movie of the Day, is updated every day with a new film on sale. Pricing varies from region to region, and film to film, but the standard deal seems to be around the AU$3.99 / US$6.99 / £4.99 mark.

The movies on offer vary in quality, with older classics like the first two Die Hard films and Fight Club to more recent releases like The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Even bigger savings

Thanks to the app simply purchasing the films through iTunes, you can even extend your savings further by picking up bargain iTunes Gift Cards from retailers.

Given you can regularly save up to 25 percent off iTunes cards in certain retailers, that means you can drop the price of the movies even further.

Of course, the idea of picking up movies from iTunes might not suit everyone, especially in the wake of rival digital video platforms like Ezyflix collapsing.

But the convenience of a digital copy of some of your favourite films is hard to pass up, when it costs you less than a cup of coffee.