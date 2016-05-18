How to use Android Pay

Android Pay allows you to make payments from your smartphone rather than embarrassingly fumbling around for your wallet or purse while you're stood at the checkout.

It means you can just tap your phone on the contactless reader at the till and not have to worry about using your card or cash.

Plus it's a simple process to set up and use, but you're going to need to make sure your phone is compatible as well as having a supported bank before you can start paying with your phone.

Android Pay is only available in the UK and the US right now, but Google has confirmed it plans to rollout the service to other territories, including Australia, in the future.

But if you're in the UK or US, you'll have access now and can follow this easy to use guide to get started.