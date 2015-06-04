10 ways to improve your Wi-Fi performance

It sounds obvious that a more up-to-date router will be faster, but you may be unaware of how old and over-the-hill your existing networking kit is. A really old ISP-supplied router might be stuck on the ancient and painfully slow 802.11g standard, with a single antenna, and not enough processing capability to handle multiple devices at once.

All ISPs provide you with a router or modem when you sign up, usually with wireless capability. They're never usually that great, and replacing it with a new model could provide a significant boost to speeds.

A quick look at the TechRadar Pro reviews of wireless routers will give you some idea of what the latest models are capable of.

Of course, this means reaching for your wallet. If all you want is better speeds for streaming YouTube videos or browsing, you certainly don't need the most expensive and feature-packed wire-less router you can find.

But you might not need to spend anything. If your ISP supplied your router, give them a call and see if they'll upgrade it for free. You might just be in luck.