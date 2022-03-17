Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream 2022: how to watch BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells tennis online from anywhere

It all started with a tennis ball in the chest. The next chapter of Nadal vs Kyrgios is about to take place in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Masters. Tuck yourself in for a best of three sets to remember. Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream online from anywhere.

With the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray all missing from the final stages of the Indian Wells Masters, Nick Kyrgios will see his quarter-final with Nadal as a gateway to a first ever BNP Paribas Open title.

The biggest name left is the one he's facing – world No. 4 Rafael Nadal. Famed for his never-say-die attitude, it will take something special to brush the Spaniard aside but, over three sets, that might just be possible.

Rublev, Fritz, Dimitrov, Alcaraz Garfia and last year's winner, Cameron Norrie, are still in the draw but this will feel like a final for Nadal and Kyrgios. Make sure you know how to watch a Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream: live stream tennis in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Amazon has the rights to broadcast Indian Wells in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Nadal vs Kyrgios gets underway at 10pm GMT. You can stream the game on the Prime Video app on all smart devices. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Indian Wells live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it, you simply need to turn your VPN on, select a server in a country that's showing the game and go to the relevant streaming service's site or app - easy!

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream tennis in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show Indian Wells in Australia, with play starting at 6am AEDT each day, extending well into the afternoons. The Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream is set to get underway at 9am on Friday morning, just in time for your cornflakes. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream live stream in the US

In the US, coverage of Indian Wells comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows loads more tennis action throughout the season. Play is scheduled to begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET. How to watch Indian Wells without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. Both packages cost $35 a month after a 3-day Sling TV FREE trial. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Indian Wells on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. You can also catch some of the action on streaming service DAZN, which is showing the WTA action only. DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, and is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer. Play typically starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoon. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

