How to choose a laptop bag

Your laptop is likely to be an expensive piece of equipment, so it pays to put the device in a carrying bag which will protect it sufficiently. But whether you're packing a tiny MacBook Air, a super-slim Ultrabook or a huge 17-inch laptop, there are lots of other considerations to take into account when buying a laptop bag aside from mere protection.

For example, you have to bear in mind issues like comfort, and things like adjustable straps for certain types of bag, particularly if you'll be carrying your hardware a long way. You also need to consider the appearance of your laptop bag – not just how smart it looks, but also how tempting it might seem to would-be thieves.

We'll discuss these and other issues such as build quality in the course of this slideshow, so dive on in, and by the end of this article you'll have gained a much better idea of what type of laptop bag you should purchase.