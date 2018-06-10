How to watch the Xbox press conference at E3 2018

After Microsoft debuted the Xbox One X last year, its E3 2018 conference has a lot to live up to. This year we’re hoping the team in green to tell fans exactly why their 4K powerhouse of a console is worth picking up by showing off an exciting lineup of games.

As well as updates on the progress of Crackdown 3 and a look at the next big Sea of Thieves content update, we're really hoping to see a little more information on Age of Empires 4 . What would be more welcome than anything, however, would be the announcement of a big exclusive or two.

Forza Horizon 4 , Gears of War 5 or even Halo 6 would be unsurprising but we'd be more than happy to see them. That said, we wouldn't say no to something fresh from left field.

Microsoft may not be holding its press conference in the usual place this year, but it’s kept its Sunday slot. You can tune into the conference on Sunday June 10 at 1pm PDT/ 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 6am (June 11) AEST.

Watch the Microsoft Xbox E3 conference

Below you’ll find an embedded livestream for the Xbox conference but you'll be able to watch Microsoft's stream on the official Mixer channel as well as through the Mixer apps for Xbox and Windows 10. It’ll also be broadcast through other services such as Twitch and YouTube .