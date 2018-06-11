How to watch the Ubisoft press conference at E3 2018

Ubisoft tends to host very strong E3 press conferences (I think we all remember the emotional Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle moment of last year) so it’s one that’s worth tuning into.

After the recent leak and subsequent confirmation that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be performing a leap of faith into this year’s show, we at least know that there’s one game that’s certainly worth watching out for during this keynote.

Outside of this, we’ll be hoping to see some updates on titles that were announced last year including Skull and Bones (even though its release date has been pushed back slightly) as well as Beyond Good and Evil 2 . It’s also expected that The Division 2 and The Crew 2 will make an appearance. That's before we even get to the inevitable surprises.

As in previous years, Ubisoft’s press conference sits right in the middle of the lineup for E3. It’s at a pretty reasonable time for the US and Europe, while Australia will have to rise early and watch it with their morning coffee.

The livestream will kick off on Monday June 11 at 1pm PDT/ 9pm BST / 4pm EDT/ 6am (June 12) AEST. If you want to see the pre-show warm up then you can tune in 45 minutes beforehand.

Watch the Ubisoft E3 2018 conference

Below you’ll find an embedded livestream for the Ubisoft conference but you can also watch it on the official YouTube page.