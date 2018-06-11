How to watch the PC Gaming Show at E3 2018

If you’re an avid PC gamer then the PC Gaming Show is the key event for you to watch during E3 2018. Now on its fourth year, the PC Gaming Show is the only conference in the E3 calendar purely dedicated to all things PC Gaming.

This year the theme of the show is ‘see the future of PC Gaming’ so expect all new game announcements, trailers and gameplay footage as well as interviews with some of the most passionate developers in the industry.

Even though this year’s show is in a brand new location at a brand new time, fan favorite Sean "Day[9]" Plott will be returning to host.

Smack bang in the middle of the E3 press conference schedule, the PC Gaming show stream will begin on Monday June 11 at 3pm PDT/ 11pm BST/ 6pm EDT/ 8am (June 12) AEST.

Watch the PC Gaming Show

Below you’ll find an embedded livestream for the PC Gaming Show but you'll be able to watch the stream on PC Gamer’s Facebook , Twitch and Mixer channels.