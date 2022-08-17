How to record your screen on macOS and save it as a screenshot or a movie

There is a myriad of reasons why you might want to record your screen. For example, you might want to record a meeting to share with someone who couldn’t attend, create a tutorial for training, or maybe you are trying to liaise with a colleague, where showing is easier than telling.

And with macOS, the process is about as easy as it gets. There are several different methods you can choose from, from using the Screenshot feature to QuickTime for example, or even choosing one of the many third-party apps that are out there.

We’ll guide you through the different options, to help you understand how to record your screen on macOS. You can then choose whichever option best meets your specific needs.

A Mac running macOS

QuickTime (optional)

Microphone (optional)

A third-party screen recording app (optional)

Use The Screenshot Toolbar

The quickest and easiest way to record your screen on macOS is by using the Screenshot toolbar. This option is available in macOS Mojave or later, so hopefully this will cover the vast majority of Mac users.

The steps are as follows:

Press Shift, Command and 5 to open the Screenshot toolbar.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Choose what you want to record: you can either select ‘Record Entire Screen’ or ‘Record Selected Portion’.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Press Record once you have selected what you want to record. Your screen recording will begin immediately.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Click the stop button in the menu bar at the top of the screen when you are ready to stop recording.

Your recording will automatically be saved as a .mov file on your desktop. If you want to change this, open the Screenshot toolbar and choose Options. You can then click Save To, and select where the recordings will be saved.

Use QuickTime Player

If you’re using an older version of macOS than Mojave, this is the method you’ll use. If you are on Mojave or a later macOS, it will guide you back to the Screenshot toolbar.

Open QuickTime Player from the Applications folder.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Go to File > New Screen Recording on your menu bar. This will either open the Screenshot toolbar (in which case follow the steps we outlined above) or, on older versions of macOS, it will open a Screen Recording window.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

To start recording, click the Record button. You can then either click anywhere on the screen to start recording the entire screen; or, drag to select the area of the screen you want to record, then click Start Recording within that area. If you want to change any settings before you start recording, click the arrow next to the Record button.

Click the Stop button in the menu bar, or press Command-Control-Esc to stop recording.

Once you’ve finished, the recording will open automatically for you to play, edit or share.

How To Record Audio

If you are recording via QuickTime, then you also have the option of recording audio. For example, you may wish to narrate what you are doing on the screen. To do this:

Open QuickTime player from the Applications folder.

from the Applications folder. Go to File > New Screen Recording on your menu bar.

on your menu bar. Click the arrow next to the record button to open a dropdown menu.

next to the record button to open a dropdown menu. Click on Internal Microphone under the microphone heading.

under the microphone heading. Click the Stop button in the menu bar, or press Command-Control-Esc to stop recording.

Final Thoughts

The in-built screen recording tools on macOS are very simple and easy to use. For many people, these will give you enough functionality to get the job done. But just in case you want something a little more immersive, there is one further route worth considering.

A final option to record your screen on macOS is to make use of third-party apps. Many of these will allow you to record audio as well as record your screen. Two well-regarded examples are Snagit (opens in new tab) and ScreenFlow . Both of these options are paid-for services (free trials are sometimes on offer) but there are free screen recording apps available as well. Both of these apps offer a wealth of additional editing features to give you even more control over your recording.

Whatever route you decide to go down, you’re now well-equipped to use screen recording on macOS.