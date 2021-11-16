If you're having trouble figuring out how to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on Xbox and PC, we're here to help. Whether you're playing on Xbox consoles, PC, or via Xbox Cloud Gaming, we'll outline the steps you need to take so you can jump into the action.

Microsoft dropped Halo Infinite's multiplayer ahead of its December 8, 2021 release date to mark the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved. All your progress will cover over to the game's multiplayer when it officially launches, so there's no reason not to jump in right now.

With the multiplayer portion of Master Chief's next adventure free-to-play for the first time in the series' history, accessing the game can be a tad confusing. Let's start with Xbox consoles, as the process is the same no matter which version of Microsoft's Xbox you own.

How to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on Xbox

If you own an Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, you'll be able to access the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta. You don't need Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, or to pre-order the game – Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free-to-play.

So how do you download it? The easiest way is to hit the Y button on your controller from the Xbox dashboard to bring up the search bar. Type in 'Halo Infinite,' and you should see two options appear. Ignore the 'Halo Infinite campaign' option and click on the result called 'Halo Infinite,' which should have a different cover image. Once you're on the store page, proceed to download the game.

How to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on Steam

Again, it's worth noting that you don't need to pre-order Halo Infinite on Steam to access the multiplayer as it's free-to-play.

Open up Steam and head to the Store tab. You can probably find the game in the featured or new and trending section, but if not, type in Halo Infinite into the search bar. You should see an option for Halo Infinite appear marked 'Free.' Click through to the store page and click the 'Play Game' button that sits alongside the 'Free to Play' box.

How to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta via the Xbox PC app

You should see an advert for Halo Infinite's multiplayer as soon as you boot up the Xbox PC app, but if you don't, the easiest method is to once again type 'Halo Infinite' directly into the app's search bar.

You should see two options appear: Halo Infinite (campaign) and Halo Infinite. Click on Halo Infinite, which should be marked as 'Free,' and click the 'Get' button. If you have Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can also hit the install button on the right-hand side.

How to play the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta via Xbox Cloud Gaming

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Halo Infinite's multiplayer is also available to play on Android and iOS devices, as well as PC. To access it, head to the Xbox Game Pass app on your mobile device, open it up, and tap on the cloud section. You should see Halo Infinite in the 'Recently added' or 'Jump back in section' if you've already played it, but if not, tap on the search bar and type in Halo Infinite.

You'll then see two search results: Halo Infinite (plays on Console and Cloud) and Halo Infinite (plays on PC). Click on the version that plays on Console and Cloud and hit the play button.

You should now be able to download Halo Infinite's multiplayer on any platform of your choosing. It's worth bearing in mind that Halo Infinite's multiplayer supports cross-play and cross-progression, so you can play on all three platforms and carry your save data with you as you go. PC players can also play with and against Xbox gamers and those playing on their mobile devices.