With Amazon coming under fire again for its lax attitude towards protecting its users’ data, many users of its services are starting to reconsider keeping their accounts.

Perhaps you’re one of them—maybe you no longer want to support a provider taking potential custom away from smaller businesses, or maybe you simply want to remove your sensitive financial data from the internet. While enlisting the help of one of the best VPN services (opens in new tab) or best password managers (opens in new tab) can certainly be a positive step in protecting your online data, understanding how to delete an Amazon account certainly goes one better.

It can sometimes feel overly difficult to delete an online account, so we've detailed four simple steps to delete your Amazon account below so you can fully remove your data from Amazon’s website and successfully close your account with ease.

This article is about deleting a US-based account from Amazon.com. The process may be different if you’re using Amazon in another country.

How to delete an Amazon account: Preparation

Before you go about deactivating and deleting your Amazon account, you’ll want to ensure you don’t have any outstanding orders or subscription services (like Prime, Kindle, or Audible) through the platform. If you’ve previously uploaded any photos or videos to Amazon Photos, you’ll also want to download and back up that content before closing your account.

Log in to the account you’re looking to close on a laptop or tablet, and review any services associated with your account by hovering over your username along the top toolbar and clicking on the Account link from the dropdown menu.

Once on your Account page, you’ll be presented with a variety of topics related to your account, including Your Orders and Prime membership options—here, you can browse any outstanding orders, as well as review any subscriptions you may want to cancel, before proceeding to deletion.

Step 1: Log in to your Amazon account

If you haven’t already, head to Amazon.com and log in to the account you’d like to delete. While the Amazon.co.uk website provides a Help section, which enables users to manually navigate to the Close Your Amazon Account page directly, there is currently no way to do this via the Amazon.com website. Therefore, in order to start the deletion process, you’ll need to click on the Close Your Account link provided in the next step.

Ensure you log into the correct Amazon account before starting the deletion process. (Image credit: Amazon)

Step 2: Head to the Close your Amazon Account page

To begin the account deletion process for an Amazon.com account, you’ll need to click on the link provided here (opens in new tab), which brings you to a page entitled Request the Closure of Your Account and the Deletion of Your Personal Information.

Don’t feel overwhelmed by the text that greets you on this page—this simply confirms that, once it’s deleted, your account can’t be restored. Additionally, it states that if you have multiple Amazon accounts, you’ll need to follow the steps listed here for each to ensure all accounts owned by you are removed.

To head to the final stage of your Amazon account deletion, click the Close Your Account link that greets you at the top of the list on this page, as shown in the image below. This will take you to the Close Your Amazon Account page.

Alternatively, you can also arrive at this page by manually entering /privacy/data-deletion to the end of your respective Amazon website URL—for example, Amazon.co.uk/privacy/data-deletion. Whatever your Amazon region, manually adding this to the end of the URL should take you to the final stage of the deletion process.

Clicking on the Close your Amazon Account link will take you to the final step. (Image credit: Amazon)

Step 3: Give a reason for your account closure

Amazon certainly likes to remind you of all the services you’ll no longer have access to once you’ve deleted your account—this page is essentially dedicated to informing and reminding you of any associated accounts you may have forgotten about.

Read and scroll through these final closure details until you reach the bottom of the page, where you’ll be met with a dropdown menu and clickbox. The final step in removing all of your data from Amazon requires you to give a reason for the closure of your account. You can choose from options such as Privacy concerns or I have open issues with Amazon, or you can simply select I don’t want to provide a reason.

Once this has been done, click the checkbox underneath the dropdown menu and select the close my account button beneath that.

Be sure to read through the final details on this page before closing your account. (Image credit: Amazon)

Step 4: Finalize the deletion process

The last step in deleting your Amazon account and ensuring that all of your data is permanently removed is to confirm your decision in the email notification Amazon will send to the email address associated with your account.

Confirm your decision by clicking the verification link sent within this email. You have five days to do this, otherwise your account will not be deleted. You may also receive the notification via text message, so it’s important to keep an eye on both to ensure that you complete the deletion process.

After you click the link to confirm your choice in the email or text message, your Amazon account will be deleted.

Summary

If concerns about data breaches and Amazon’s privacy have left you feeling unsettled, deleting your account will ensure all of your data and content is removed from the platform.

Following the four easy steps listed above to delete your account shouldn’t take you too long. Once you’ve confirmed your choice in the final step, your deleted account cannot be restored, but you are free to create a new account if you change your mind in the future.