How to convert PDFs to Word documents

Converting Word documents to PDFs is easy – simply select the correct option from the Save menu – but converting PDFs to Word format is a little more complicated.

A very basic solution would be to simply copy the text of a PDF and paste it into Microsoft Word, but this is far from being an ideal solution. A far better option is to use Foxit Reader or UniPDF to save an existing PDF in a different format – particularly if you need to convert several files at once. Here's how to do it using both programs.