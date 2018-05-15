Honor 10 live stream: how to watch today's big launch event

The Honor 10 will be unveiled in a matter of hours, promising to deliver AI smarts in what should be have a impressive design that’s made all the better by an affordable price tag.

Thankfully, you can watch the live stream of the London event right from the comfort of your chair or couch. If you want to tune in, mark your calendars (or better yet, just leave this page open) for today at 2pm BST (9am EST, 6am PST).

Once that time hits, check out the live stream below, which we’ve embedded into this page for your convenience.

Come for the phone and stay, according to Honor’s Twitter page , for a smattering of guest appearances. Even if who Honor has lined up for the event doesn’t tickle your fancy, it should be a good opportunity to see the Honor 10 in action.

If you’re hungry for more info about Honor’s latest phone, we’ve got you covered with a hands-on review, our first impressions in video form, as well as some versus articles.