Typing Special Symbols in OS X and iOS

I’m a university law professor, and apparently I’m the only person who has ever wanted to type the © and ® and ™ symbols. I can’t find them on my iPhone, and I can’t find them on my Mac. I need to type these symbols regularly.



On your iPhone, most special symbols and accented letters can be found by pressing and holding down different keys on your iPhone’s keyboard. Give it a try--you’ll be surprised at what you find when you press and hold on a key.



But those three common symbols, the © and ® and ™ symbols, can only be found on the iPhone’s hidden emoticon keyboard. Strangely enough, Apple has only enabled this emoticon keyboard on iPhones sold in Japan. So if you want access to this special keyboard, you’ll have to cough up 99 cents to purchase the iEmoji app from the App Store.