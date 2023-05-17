Loved Connor McGregor's Netflix show? Here are 6 sports docs to stream now

Hunting for that next sports documentary like McGregor Forever on Netflix? We've got you covered. Full of tense junctures, true icons and unforgettable sporting moments, we've compiled a list of six similar documentaries that you can watch on one of the world's best streaming services.

Based on the dynamic career of Irish MMA fighter, Conor McGregor, McGregor Forever takes a look at his tumultuous return to UFC after a big injury setback in 2021. Picking up from his leg-breaking fight against Dustin Poirier, the limited series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the athlete's career with interviews and archive footage.

If you’re yet to watch McGregor Forever, all episodes of the docuseries can be streamed on Netflix now. Given its status as a Netflix limited series, there probably won’t be another season of McGregor Forever. Have no fear though, there’s plenty more sports documentaries to discover.

From a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most talked about football teams of recent times to docuseries focused on legendary sportspeople and their achievements, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into if you’re looking for that next sports documentary fix among the best Netflix shows.

Welcome to Wrexham

First up, if you’re a fan of soccer/football, or even just of Hollywood actors, then you’ll have heard of the acquisition of Wrexham A.F.C by none other than A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The purchase of the lower league Welsh team has grabbed headlines across the world and in 2022, it got a documentary to boot.

Welcome to Wrexham is 18 episodes full of passion from the Wrexham players, fans and the actors themselves as they learn what it means to own a football club and become part of the family. Season 1 follows the 2021/22 campaign and their battle for a chance to be promoted out of the National League – and most importantly, how the club is fundamentally entwined with the fans and town, in a way that most sports documentaries fail to do. Reynolds has already confirmed a season 2 will be coming, so it’s worth catching up while you can.

Available to stream on Hulu in the US, as well as Disney Plus in the UK and Australia.

Last Chance U

If you enjoyed McGregor Forever for the insight into a true sporting personality and his larger than life character then Last Chance U offers you a whole host of personalities mixed in with relentless hope to reach the NFL. This documentary focuses on struggling athletes vying for their ‘last chance’ at a career in American football.

Whether it’s academic underachieving, brushes with the law, or difficult home lives, there’s a lot of stories to be told as Last Chance U visits colleges across the US that offer players a final shot at achieving their football dreams. Five seasons have made it to Netflix so far, following three different colleges, and even spinning off into the world of basketball. It’s an insight into American Football that rouses viewers' intrigue into the sport with great documentary storytelling.

Available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

The Last Dance

Released in the depths of the pandemic, this 10-part miniseries follows the meteoric rise of one of the most iconic basketball players in history, Michael Jordan. Focusing primarily on Jordan’s 1997/98 NBA season, his last with the Chicago Bulls, the documentary lays it all out from player tensions, personal struggles and hard earned triumph, all woven together with some truly incredible interviews.

On that note, there are over 80 different interviewees that agreed to take part in The Last Dance from teammates, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen to former US presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, to name but a few. It also features on our best Netflix documentaries list for its ability to tell Jordan’s iconic story in such an insightful and thought-provoking way.

Available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

If you are interested in the F1 scene in general though, look no further than this invitation behind-the-scenes of the races and drivers in Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The documentary has come out in consecutive years since 2019, boasting five seasons, and it’s not finished yet as the race for top spot continues with each season of F1 racing.

The unprecedented access focuses not only on the racers themselves, but their teams, managers, and owners that are all invested in cultivating career defining moments. All seasons can be streamed on Netflix and with a Red Bull dominant season to enjoy when season 6 airs, it’s a perfect time to catch up before you’re left in the dust.

Available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Full Swing

It seems Netflix has quite the monopoly on the sports documentary world – here's another one. Full Swing takes focus on golf, specifically the PGA Tour. Both on and off the course, the documentary series follows the lives of professional golfers as they compete to take home the huge prize pot and its many perks at one of golf’s biggest competitions, the PGA Tour.

Like F1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing focuses on the sport as a whole and its many personalities rather than just one, like McGregor Forever. But, it is no less captivating and inspiring to witness sportspeople battling to remain at the top of their game. The series was renewed for a season two in March 2023, and in the meantime, the first eight episodes are available to stream now.

Available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Senna

Another icon of his sport was Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna. The documentary film Senna explores the life of the champion driver before his untimely death at 34 doing what he loved. Given how much archive footage Senna was able to incorporate, this sporting documentary feels like a story told by the man himself.

With incredible access to private home videos, TV appearances, and his races, Senna shines a spotlight on the famed Formula One driver’s personality, wit, and drive to succeed. From British director Asif Kapadia, the documentary received critical acclaim upon release and continues to hold fast as one to watch, whether you’re an F1 fan or not.

Available to stream on NOW TV in the UK and Stan in Australia.

