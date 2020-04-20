You won't find a cheaper iPad deal this week - save up to $150 on an iPad Pro

Apple iPad deals are flying off the shelves everywhere this week, but B&H Photo is still offering some great discounts - such as this 256GB iPad Pro for $799 (was $949), or this 32GB iPad 10.2 for $299 (was $329).

We recently rated the 2018 iPad Pro as the best tablet you can buy in 2020, and you can now instantly save yourself $150 on a brilliant 256GB capacity model. This is cheaper than a 128GB 2020 iPad Pro by a whole $20 and features extremely similar components with double the hard drive capacity - amazing if you're currently stocking up on those high definition movies and shows.

Our second iPad deal is perfect if you're looking for something a little cheaper than the Pro but still want that gorgeous retina display. With a $20 saving, this iPad 10.2 is sure to go fast this week (the Space Gray model has sold out already) so act quickly.

Not in the US? We've still got some great iPad deals for you just below.



The best iPad deals this week

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch tablet (2018) | $949 $799.99 at B&H Photo

Currently sitting as one of the best tablets you can buy right now, this fantastic iPad deal from B&H Photo will save you a massive $150 on a 256GB capacity iPad Pro. That's truly excellent value for money, as last year's tech doesn't necessarily mean you're picking up a less capable tablet here. You're still getting a speedy A12X processor, beautiful 11-inch retina display and that massive 256GB drive - all for less than a similar 128GB 2020 model.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch tablet (2019) | $329 $299.99 at B&H Photo

Save $30 on the best cheap iPad deal this week over at B&H Photo. iPads may be selling out everywhere, but there's still a few left at this price - although we can't say for how long. Featuring a beautiful 10.2-inch liquid retina display, speedy A12X processor and an expansive 32GB of RAM, if you're looking for that cheap iPad to sit back and relax, watch some shows, or do some browsing, then look no further.

Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch tablet (2019) | $769 $719 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is offering a tasty $50 saving this week on this fully specced out iPad Air with 256GB capacity, WiFi, and Cellular capabilities. Weighing just 1.02bs and at 6mm thickness, this is one of the slickest tablets you can buy right now. All that lightness doesn't mean a sacrifice in power, however, and thanks to the A12 Bionic processor you'll be able to browse, watch and carry out your tasks with ease.

