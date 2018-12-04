Trending
Today's top deal: save $750 on a 70-inch 4K TV at Walmart

Shop Walmart's '20 days of deals' sale

Walmart TV Deal

Walmart's '20 days of deals' sale is underway, and that means the retail giant is slashing prices on popular items leading up to December 20th. Every day Walmart will release 24-hour only deals on TVs, tablets, toys, appliances & more. You can also receive free shipping on orders over $35.

Today, Walmart is offering the RCA 70-inch 4K TV for only $549.99. That's a massive $750 price drop and a fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV.

RCA 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $1,299.99 $549.99 at Walmart
Today only, get the RCA 70-inch Smart TV for 57% off at Walmart. The RCA 70-inch TV offers brilliant 4K color and the smart capabilities allow you to stream hundreds of channels, movies, apps and more.

You can also find deals on Beats X Wireless Earphones, Microsoft Xbox One X Console and the Shark ION Robot Vacuum.

Shop Walmart's cant-miss deals below and make sure to check back with updated deals every day.

Walmart's top deals:

Beats X Wireless Earphones $149.95 $89 at Walmart
Save $60 on the Beats X Wireless Earphones at Walmart. This is a great deal for these popular earbuds, so grab them while supplies last.

Sceptre 50-inch LED TV $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart
If you're looking for a budget large-screen TV, then the Sceptre 50-inch is a great option at a fantastic price.The Sceptre X505BV-FSR is $150 off and the best price we've seen for this LED TV.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $399.99 $229.99 at Walmart
If you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV with a slightly bigger screen, Walmart has the Sceptre 55-inch TV on sale for $229.99. That's an $170 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 4K Ultra HD TV.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle $299.99 $249 at Walmart
Save $50 on the Xbox One S Fortnight Bundle at Walmart. This bundle includes a full-game download of the popular Fortnite Battle Royale plus the Eon cosmetic set download and 2,000 V-bucks.

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console $499 $399 at Walmart
Save $100 on the Microsoft Xbox One Console at Walmart. The Xbox One X includes a 4K Blu-ray player, 1TB hard drive and 6 teraflops of graphical processing power.

SmarTab 7-inch 16GB Tablet $69.99 $34.88 at Walmart
Get the SmarTab budget 7-inch tablet for only $34.88 at Walmart. This Android tablet is small enough to fit in your pocket and includes 16GB of storage.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $299 $198 at Walmart
The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum allows you to use a remote to set a recurring cleaning schedule for each day of the week. The Shark RV700 is on sale for $198. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've seen for this robot vacuum.

  • Shop all of Walmart’s 20 days of deals here,