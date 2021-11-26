This everything-proof little hard drive is an absolute steal right now for Black Friday

We’ve been surfing through Black Friday deals all day long, so we know full well how many excellent Black Friday hard drive deals are live right now.

The 2TB Rugged Mini from LaCie, for example, can currently be snapped up for just $69.99 from Amazon (down from $109.99), which is seriously cheap for a ruggedized hard drive of this quality.

In the UK, meanwhile, the drive is on sale for £65.98 at Amazon, down 23% on the regular listing price. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for storage deals available in your region.)

Save 36% - This mini monster of a drive from LaCie has a rock-solid exterior that withstands drops, falls, shocks, water submersion and more. At more than a third off, it's excellent value for money.

When it comes to external hard drives, LaCie is up there with the most trusted brands around, so you know you can count on the Rugged Mini to keep your data safe.

It has pretty much everything you could ask for in a rugged drive, from dust-, shock- and pressure resistance to waterproofing and drop resistance up to 1.2 meters (when not in operation). Sure, its diminutive size means there are other more durable drives out there, but the Rugged Mini will do the job in all scenarios a regular person is likely to encounter.

In terms of speeds, the drive spins at 5,400rpm and achieves data transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s (courtesy of USB 3.0 support), which isn’t half bad for an external SATA drive.

At just 5.3 inches long and 0.5lbs in weight, meanwhile, it can be tucked happily in a bag or pocket, which makes this the ideal drive for shipping to and from work or school.

If you’re looking for a no-frills external drive that will keep your data safe, at a good price, the LaCie Rugged Mini fits the bill.

