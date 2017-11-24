This £350 43-inch 4K Philips monitor is great for work AND play on Black Friday

The BDM4350C, a professional Ultra HD/4K monitor from Philips has had its price cut for Black Friday, and if you have a big enough desk for this behemoth of a monitor, then you should go for it.

It is essentially four 21.5-inch monitors stuck together providing options such as picture-by-picture, which is great for CCTV applications, or picture-in-picture.

This expansive 10-bit IPS display gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees as well as a flurry of ports (4 USB 3.0 hubs, Audio in/out, D-Sub, two HDMI 2.0, two DP v1.2).

That means you can connect almost anything to it- from laptops to set top boxes and even legacy products. Most impressive though is the fact that it costs only £349.99, down from £503.99, a saving of more than 30%.

You will love the two 7W speakers, more powerful than your smaller models, MHL compatibility and even a VESA mount.