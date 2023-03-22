The Pixel Watch is currently AU$100 off – is now a good time to buy?

Beautifully designed and loaded with a bunch of features, the Google Pixel Watch has currently scored a saving of AU$100 directly from the Google Store (opens in new tab). Making an appearance in our list of the best smartwatches, the Pixel Watch is a pretty impressive wearable. But given that it will still cost you well over AU$400, is now the right time to buy?

There’s no shortage of smartwatches available right now, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8 great wearables for pairing with your handset of choice.

As a Google product, the Pixel Watch runs on Wear OS much like the Galaxy Watch 5, although it's worth noting that the former misses out on some features you’ll find on the latter. While both wearables feature a comparable suite of fitness tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers a blood oxygen measuring feature not found with the Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch also misses out on irregular heartbeat notifications, which you’ll find on likes of the cheaper Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense.

However, at a now discounted price of AU$449, the Google Pixel Watch can be had for less than it will cost you to get your hands on the base model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is currently AU$499. That means that if you don’t mind the missing features, you’ll be saving a further AU$50 off one of the latest Wear OS devices.

Where the Google Pixel Watch really shines is with its design, as it boasts an elegant and unique watch face which doesn’t take away from its features. The round display also helps emphasise the Pixel Watch's smaller size, which at only 1.2-inches is one of the smallest smartwatch displays around.

If you need reminders for standing or getting in your steps, the Google Pixel Watch can help you with that as well. You’ll get more nudges from this watch than from others, so it’s a great option for someone who wants to keep track of their health and fitness goals. There’s also a selection of fitness apps included, and Fitbit fans really get their money’s worth here with a number of apps including Fitbit Exercise packed in.

Additionally, Google Assistant will be right there on your wrist, ready to take your voice commands to help make calls and check messages. Plus, you can monitor your heart rate, track your sleep cycle and there’s now even fall detection included on the off chance you find yourself needing it.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Google Pixel Watch has a battery life of only about 24 hours. This means that those wanting to pick up this watch to also help with tracking sleep cycles will likely need to allocate a charging time during the day to maximise this feature.

If you want to stick to Google's gadgets, the Google Pixel 7 has also scored a saving of AU$200 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro have scored a decent discount of 27%.

