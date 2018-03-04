The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals to pre-order in the UAE

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus were unveiled last week, and pre-orders have already been manic. Order your new Samsung S9 or S9 Plus now and you could have it in your hands as early as Sunday March 11. But what are the best Galaxy S9 deals available in the UAE?

TechRadar is here to help you find the best deal on your new S9. Our price comparison lists S9 deals from all the top retailers and networks including Jacky's Electronics, Etisalat, Souq.com and Samsung's own website. There's no simpler way to narrow down the ideal plan for you during this pre-order period.

We’ve been using it for a couple of days already, and so far it’s been a great experience. Retailers have already been proudly advertising pre-orders for both phones, and while pricing is exactly the same across all of them, there are differences in what comes bundled with the phone.

A quick word of warning though...the Samsung S9 isn't cheap, costing AED 300 more than the Samsung Galaxy S8 did at launch. Pricing for a 64GB model starts from AED 3,099 for the Galaxy S9 and AED 3,499 for the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Here’s a complete roundup of where you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in the UAE:

Axiom Telecom

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones and a 128GB SD Card, with orders shipping from March 11th.

Click here to preorder now

Carrefour

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, with orders shipping from March 11th to 14th.

Click here to preorder now

Du

Offers installment as part of a monthly plan and free AKG headphones for first 200 pre-order customers. No shipping date mentioned.

Click here to preorder now

Eros Electronics

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, with orders shipping from March 11th.

Click here to preorder now

Etisalat

Offers installment as part of a monthly plan and free AKG headphones. No shipping date mentioned.

Click here to preorder now

Jacky’s Electronics

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, as well as AED 200 cashback for Emirates NBD and ADIB Credit Cards holders.

Click here to preorder now

Jumbo Electronics

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, with orders shipping from March 11th.

Click here to preorder now

Letstango.com

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, with orders shipping from March 11th to 14th.

Click here to preorder now

LuLu

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, with orders shipping from March 11th.

Click here to preorder now

Noon.com

No pre-order benefits, with orders shipping from March 11th.

Click here to preorder now

Samsung

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, with orders shipping from March 11th.

Click here to preorder now

Sharaf DG

Monthly payment plans available, along with free AKG headphones.

Click here to preorder now

Souq.com

Get free AKG Bluetooth Headphones, with orders shipping from March 11th.

Click here to preorder now

Samsung Galaxy S9 review: hands on

Incremental upgrade with one hell of a camera

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: QHD+ | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 163g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 400GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Incredible looking camera

Convenient finger scanner

Improvement on the astonishing S8...

...but not by much

Augmented reality not fully realised

So it's finally here, and the first impressions are predictably positive. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is really all about the camera, with most of the unveiling ceremony concentrating on the improvements that have been made to the front and rear snappers. It comes out of the box running off Android's latest Oreo operating system and a new chipset should make your using experience as swift as possible.

Read TechRadar's hands on Samsung Galaxy S9 review