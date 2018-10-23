The best Harvey Norman Black Friday deals of 2018

Harvey Norman has been in the retail business long enough to understand the importance of big sale events, and it's recently joined in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are becoming more and more popular every year in Australia. With its competitive pricing on a range of goods, from furniture to consumer electronics, the retail giant has a loyal customer base who will be eager to lay their hands on some excellent bargains next month.

And given the competition Harvey Norman will be facing from other retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Amazon during this big sale season, we’re expecting to see some great bargains on tech.

The good news is that you don't have to wade through the crowds at Harvey Norman’s brick-and-mortar stores to find the best sale prices; thanks to its comprehensive online store, you can shop from the comfort of your own home or from your air-conditioned office. We’ll even do one better by saving you the time of having to trawl through all the Black Friday offers from Harvey Norman and filter all the best bargains on consumer electronics right here.

What to expect at Harvey Norman on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

It can be a tad tricky to predict the items Harvey Norman will discount when Black Friday comes around at the end of November, especially given its broad range of goods. However, going by the regular round-up of “hot deals” available online on the retailer’s website, we can make a fairly educated guess.

Cameras and lenses will most likely be discounted at Harvey Norman over the Black Friday sale period, as well a wide range of audio gear. Expect to see headphones and Bluetooth speakers of all shapes and sizes to go on sale in November, along with sound bars and TVs to upgrade your home entertainment system.

Harvey Norman also has a decent range of laptops and tablets that could also be discounted, making it a great opportunity for those looking for a new device.

We’re also likely to see some offers on smart home tech – smart speakers like Google Home and the Home Mini could be up for grabs for less, and you could even snag a Google Chromecast at a cheaper price.

We’re expecting that Harvey Norman will also be mindful of the competition in the gaming arena, and offer great bargains on Xbox and PlayStation console bundles.

That’s not all; you may even be able to pick up some home appliances for less, including Dyson vacuum cleaners or an automated robot vacuum, or a brand-new fridge or microwave oven, amongst others.

How to find the best Black Friday deals at Harvey Norman

Given the number of items that are likely to go on sale during Black Friday, it could get overwhelming when trying to find the best prices.

To make things easier for you, we’ll be rounding up the best prices on a variety of electronics on sale at Harvey Norman and listing them right here during the entire sale period. So be sure to bookmark this page and return on November 23 to see what the retailer has on offer for Black Friday.

Also, if you can figure out and make a list of the things you want before the Black Friday sale begins, it will make your shopping experience a lot easier.

Remember to also check our other dedicated Black Friday deals pages as Harvey Norman may not have the lowest price on a particular item you’re after. Keeping tabs on our Black Friday deals will help you score the best bargains and save plenty of dosh.