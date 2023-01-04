The Apple Watch 7 is just £279 at Currys with a bargain New Year's deal

We've just spotted the Apple Watch 7 for just £279 at Currys (opens in new tab) – a fantastic deal for the flagship smartwatch that gets you a full £90 off the usual price.

While it's no longer the latest device in the range (it's been supplanted by the Apple Watch 8 as the flagship), today's price at Currys makes the Apple Watch 7 a no-brainer if you're looking to save some cash while still getting top-notch specs.

With the exception of new features like crash detection and a skin temperature sensor, the Apple Watch 7 is essentially the same device as the Watch 8. Outwardly, the screen size and display tech are the same, and battery life is also roughly comparable at around 19 hours for both watches.

Even functionally the two devices are essentially identical, since the Apple Watch 7 still supports the latest WatchOS 9 software. That means you'll have access to the latest user interface and all the apps you'd expect, from fitness to lifestyle and sleep tracking options.

Considering that the Apple Watch 8 is currently going for £399 (opens in new tab) at its cheapest price, we'd say this deal on the Apple Watch 7 at Currys is a really compelling option if you're looking to smash those fitness goals in the new year. One caveat, however, is that the Black and Green colours have already sold out, so you'll likely have to snap this one up quickly if you're interested.

