Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deals: release date, pricing and special offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available to pre-order in Australia, and if you want a big-screen phone with a powerful camera, it certainly makes a compelling case. The S23 Ultra has arrived alongside the standard S23 and the S23 Plus, and all phones are available for pre-order until February 16, with an official launch of February 17.

Pre-order deals are available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Samsung and Amazon, and we’ve listed what’s on offer from each retailer below to help in your decision-making. The S23 Ultra’s price starts at AU$1,949 for the model with 256GB of storage, but you can also get 512GB for AU$2,249 or a massive 1TB for AU$2,649. There’s no 128GB version for the Ultra this year.

There’s no getting around the fact that the S23 Ultra is a mightily expensive phone, but buying outright might be an appealing option for some looking to take advantage of a pre-order deal. If you do buy outright, be sure to check our guide to the best SIM-only plans for recommendations aside from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – you can save some cash by opting for a smaller provider.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here are the pre-order offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

(opens in new tab) Amazon | save AU$50 on the S23 Ultra at Amazon + Prime members get AU$250 in credit for a future purchase (opens in new tab) Amazon’s offering an outright discount of AU$50 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, all you need to do is enter the code SHARETHEEPIC when you checkout. If you’re a Prime member, you'll also get AU$250 credit to put towards your next purchase on Amazon – a pretty sweet deal if you’re a regular Amazon shopper. Finally, Amazon will upgrade your phone’s storage capacity when you buy. That means pre-ordering the 256GB model will net you the 512GB version, while buying the 512GB will get you upgraded to 1TB for free.

(opens in new tab) Telstra | get a bonus Galaxy Watch 5 when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab) Telstra’s throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 5 when you pre-order any new device from the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The watch has an RRP of AU$649, so that’s excellent value. Just note you’ll need to submit proof of purchase on Samsung’s website (opens in new tab) to redeem this offer. On top of the bonus smartwatch, you can also get AU$15 off Telstra’s Premium phone plan for your first 12 months on the service (that’s AU$74p/m for 300GB of data).

(opens in new tab) Optus | get up to AU$1,340 in value when you stick to Optus’ Promo Plus plan for 36 months (opens in new tab) Unfortunately, Optus seems to have the weakest S23 Ultra pre-order deal, but it could be worthwhile for some. When you pair your new handset with Optus’ Promo Plus plan on a 36-month contract, you’ll also get signed up to Optus’ Upgrade and Protect for 36 months. Upgrade and Protect is an Optus service which lets you upgrade your phone to a new handset within your payment plan, so in this case, within 36 months of your purchase. The service usually costs AU$15 a month. Similar to Amazon, Optus is also offering a free storage upgrade with its pre-order deals, meaning you can get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model. Note that the Optus Promo Plus plan is AU$69p/m for your first year, then AU$89p/m ongoing, with handset repayments added on top of that.

(opens in new tab) Vodafone | get a bonus Samsung voucher valued up to AU$500 (opens in new tab) Pre-ordering the Galaxy S23 Ultra at Vodafone will score you a bonus Samsung voucher valued at up to AU$500. You’ll have until May 31, 2023 to redeem your AU$500 voucher on an eligible item (or items) from Samsung Australia’s website.

(opens in new tab) Samsung | get up to AU$1,074 in extra value (opens in new tab) If you want to buy the S23 Ultra outright, Samsung has some pretty sweet offers to go along with it. First, you'll get a free storage upgrade, meaning you get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model, and so on. You’ll also receive a AU$250 voucher to redeem at the Samsung store, and you can also nab a bonus credit worth up to AU$300 if you trade-in an older device. Finally, Samsung will give you 50% off Samsung Care.

(opens in new tab) Woolworths Mobile | save up to AU$450 when you upgrade from your existing Woolworths Mobile phone plan (opens in new tab) If you’re already a Woolworths Mobile customer, this pre-order deal is worth a look. Woolies is offering AU$450 off the S23 Ultra 512GB model when you upgrade from your current Woolworths plan. Alternatively, current Woolworths Mobile customers can save AU$150 on the 256GB model when you upgrade from your current plan. Just note that to get the saving, you’ll need to stay with Woolies for your entire contract period. Leaving the service forfeits the deal.

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a glance: what you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra goes big in every way, and Samsung’s hoping one feature in particular will win you over – its 200MP main camera. That’s pretty incredible for a smartphone, and it’s a huge leap over the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which came with a 108MP main lens.

The S23 Ultra is the only model in Samsung’s new series to get a truly upgraded camera system, as the regular S23 and S23 Plus are sporting an almost identical array as their S22 counterparts did last year – it’s only the camera’s software that’s been upgraded in the cheaper phones.

Each phone in the S23 family is sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor. It’s a clunky name, but the CPU promises to be zippy, and Samsung says it’s up to 41% faster than the Galaxy S22. This is a level of power that you might not notice in day-to-day use, but it should mean enhanced 8K video capture, AI-assisted photography and, according to Samsung, ray-tracing in mobile games.

The S23 Ultra is the most feature-packed of Samsung’s new phones, but this handset is not for everyone. For a start, it’s a hefty device that could simply be too large for some people. It has a 6.8-inch screen (compared to 6.6 inches for the S23 Plus, and 6.1 inches for the standard S23) that’s made for productivity, photography and mobile gaming. The larger size also has the added benefit of allowing for a bigger battery – 5,000mAh to be exact.

From our early impressions, we think there’s a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it looks set to be a tough competitor against the other giants of the game, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 7 Pro – we’ll need a full review before we decide if it can rank among the best phones in Australia.