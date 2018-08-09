Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders begin in the UAE

Editor's Pick Today's Best Deal: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Instalments) Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Carrier: Verizon Wireless US

So here it is. Large and in charge. The massive new Note is available to pre-order and we already have the information you need on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the UAE.

Being a new phone, prices will most likely be identical across most retailers for the moment but give it a little time and we'll start seeing discounts and offers. Samsung has set the price for the Note 9 at AED 3,699 for the 128GB version and AED 4,599 for the 512GB version.

Also, don't expect to get your hands on the Note 9 quite yet. It's looking like Saturday, August 25 at the earliest before it's released into the wild proper. But you can be among the first people to own one by pre-ordering one of these Note 9 deals now.

So what are you getting for your money? A gargantuan 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an equally giant 4,000mAh battery, a massive 8GB of RAM and starting onboard storage of a large 128GB. Everything about the Samsung Note 9 is big - which includes, unfortunately, the price tag.

Get a free JBL headphones and BT speaker worth AED 1,248 with the Note 9

To sweeten the Note 9 deal, Samsung is throwing in a couple of extras if you pre-order the phone from most of the retailers. So as well as your shiny new Note 9 and S Pen, you'll get JBL headphones with the 128GB version and the same headphone as well as a Bluetooth speaker with the 512GB version. These are available from the following retailers:

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review in brief

Huge smartphone, big features, massive quality

Screen size: 6.4-inches | Display: 4K Super AMOLED | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 201g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB | External storage: microSD up to 512GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Stunning screen

Improved battery size

S Pen enhancements

The cost!

No big steps from the Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is pushing the boundaries at just how big and powerful a mobile phone can get before it's priced out of the consumer market. Luckily, last year's iPhone X launch proved an ideal barometer.

So that means a bigger screen, better battery, more storage and the S Pen in the box - all for a shade more affordable price. As you'd expect from a flagship Samsung phone, the display dazzles and the dual 12MP rear camera takes some amazing snaps and fun Super Slow Mo videos.

But we reckon we're probably preaching to the converted a bit here. You'll already know that you want the Note 9, and no amount of specs and superlatives from us is going to persuade further. Now go get it, tiger!

Read TechRadar's full hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review