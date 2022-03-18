Quick! The Apple Watch 7 crashes to $339 - a new record-low price at Amazon

If you've been looking to snag a deal on the best-selling Apple Watch 7, then today is your lucky day. Amazon has just dropped the Series 7 smartwatch to $339 (was $399) - the lowest price we've ever seen and $10 less than the previous record-low.



The Apple Watch 7 is Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch with a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Midnight Black sports band, and as of right now, the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship. As we've mentioned, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the smartwatch, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the Apple Watch 7 at this new record-low price.

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon now has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $339. That's the best deal we've ever seen for the smartwatch and $10 less than last week's price. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's deal applies to the 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals that are happening right now.