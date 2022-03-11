March Madness TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV drops to record-low price

Selection Sunday kicks off this weekend which means you can shop March Madness TV deals right now, and we've spotted a killer discount on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a massive $700 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the premium display.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the LG C1 OLED TV and one of the best March Madness TV sales we've spotted so far. We don't know how long Amazon will have the OLED TV at this price, so you should grab this epic deal now before it's too late.



March Madness TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - Our favorite March Madness TV deal is LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99. That's a massive $703 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliannt OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

More TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.